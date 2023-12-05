Instil Bio Announces Effective Date of 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split

DALLAS, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instil Bio, Inc. (“Instil” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock will be effective as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, December 7, 2023.



The Company’s common stock will begin trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on December 8, 2023. Following the reverse stock split, the Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “TIL” with the new CUSIP number, 45783C200. The reverse stock split is part of the Company’s plan to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

At the effective time of the reverse split, every 20 issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock will automatically be combined into one issued and outstanding share of the Company’s common stock without any change in the par value per share. Fractional shares will not be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will be entitled to receive a cash payment. The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder’s relative interest in the Company’s equity securities, except for any adjustments for fractional shares. The reverse stock split will not reduce the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock, which will remain at 300,000,000 shares. In addition, proportionate adjustments will be made to the number of shares underlying, and the exercise or conversion prices of, the Company’s outstanding stock options, and to the number of shares of common stock issuable under the Company’s equity incentive plans.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock from approximately 130.1 million to approximately 6.5 million.

About Instil Bio

Instil Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing TIL therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. Instil has assembled an accomplished management team with a successful track record in the research, development and manufacture of cell therapies. Using its proprietary and optimized manufacturing processes at its in-house manufacturing facility, Instil is developing a novel class of genetically engineered TIL therapies using its Co-Stimulatory Antigen Receptor, or CoStAR™, platform, including ITIL-306, a next-generation, genetically-engineered TIL therapy using the CoStAR platform, for solid tumors. For more information visit www.instilbio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential” and “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include those regarding the reverse stock split and the timing thereof, the impact of the reverse stock split on stockholders, including any adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares, and option holders, the potential impact of the reverse stock split on the bid price of the Company’s common stock, the potential for the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, the expected number of shares of common stock to be issued and outstanding following the reverse stock split, and other statements that are not historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties associated with general economic and market conditions and other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in other filings that the Company makes from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these expectations may not prove to be correct, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

1-972-499-3350

investorrelations@instilbio.com

www.instilbio.com