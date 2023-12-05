Submit Release
United Cerebral Palsy mourns the passing of National Council on Disability Chairman Andrés Gallegos

Armando Contreras is a middled-aged man. He is wearing a suit and tie in this headshot photo.

UCP President and CEO Armando Contreras

Gallegos served as chair of the National Council on Disability

"Mr. Gallegos' passing is a great loss to our nation's disability community," said Armando Contreras, president and CEO of United Cerebral Palsy.”
VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Cerebral Palsy extends its sincere condolences to the friends, families and colleagues of Andrés Gallegos, Chairman of the National Council on Disability (NCD), who died on December 1. The NCD is a federal agency that advises the president, Congress and the government on issues faced by people with disabilities.

"Mr. Gallegos' passing is a great loss to our nation's disability community. In addition to his keen legal mind, Andrés was a champion of disability rights and tireless proponent for the equitable and inclusive treatment of people with disabilities across the nation," said Armando Contreras, president and CEO of United Cerebral Palsy.

Mr. Gallegos served as a panelist for the past two years during the annual UCP Conference on Latinos with Disabilities. He was a member of the NCD since 2018 and was appointed chairman by President Joe Biden in January 2021.

Mr. Gallegos played an influential role in the implementation and protection of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. In addition to his role in public service, Mr. Galegos served as a partner at Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym, LTD in Chicago.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Donna, and children, Alicia and Andrés, as well as his friends and colleagues in this time of loss.

- Armando Contreras, President and CEO, United Cerebral Palsy

