Triangle Business Journal Names SECU Foundation Among Its 2023 Corporate Philanthropy Award Winners

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triangle Business Journal (TBJ) has named State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Foundation a recipient of its 2023 Corporate Philanthropy Award. The Foundation’s charitable work is highlighted by TBJ in their recent announcement. Award recipients were selected from a pool of nominations comprising various entities both large and small, and individuals who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in their local communities.

Funded by the contributions of SECU members, SECU Foundation has demonstrated the credit union “People Helping People®” philosophy in a powerful and profound way through its impactful work with North Carolina non-profits. Through increased capacity, outreach, innovation, and collaborative networking spanning nearly 20 years, the work of the Foundation has infused more than a quarter of a billion dollars in grants and financing for education, housing, healthcare, and human services initiatives to help address issues and improve the quality of life in each of the state’s 100 counties.

“Often, the level of corporate citizenry mirrors the quality of life in our communities,” said Jason Christie, TBJ market president and publisher. “The Triangle area is fortunate to have so many passionate and helping non-profits and individuals that are being guided and supported by committed companies across all industries.”

“We are truly honored to accept this award on behalf of SECU’s more than 2.7 million members who help fund our Foundation,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation executive director. “As we travel to meet with non-profits statewide, we see firsthand the incredible work being done to uplift our people and communities struggling to overcome many challenges. We are so inspired by their dedication and compassion and couldn’t be more pleased to help them grow and expand their missions to make a greater impact in our state.”

“Serving people is at the heart of SECU,” said Leigh Brady, State Employees’ Credit Union president and CEO. “With the support of SECU members, our Foundation is making such a positive difference for so many North Carolinians, and we are honored to have SECU Foundation recognized by TBJ for its dedication and important work to strengthen our communities across the state.”

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 86 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $258 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

