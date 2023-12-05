Shattuck Labs to Host Investor Call and Webcast to Share Initial Clinical Trial Data from Phase 1A/B Dose-Expansion Cohorts in Frontline Higher-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (HR-MDS) and TP53m Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Review of Dose-Escalation…

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it will host an investor call on initial data from its ongoing frontline expansion cohorts in HR-MDS and TP53m AML and review data from the poster presentation featured at the 65th ASH Annual Meeting on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET.



Title: Initial Clinical Trial Data from Phase 1A/B Dose-Expansion Cohorts in Frontline HR-MDS and TP53m AML and Review of Dose-Escalation Data from ASH 2023 Annual Meeting

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Webcast Details: https://lifescievents.com/event/shattucklabs/

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations page of the Shattuck Labs website here. Interested participants are required to register in advance for the webcast. For those who are unable to attend live, a replay will be available here.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, (“ARC®”), platform are designed to simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules with a single therapeutic. The company’s lead SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) program, which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 1 trials. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

The Company intends to use the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.