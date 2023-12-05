LPL Financial Names Sara Dadyar Chief Human Capital Officer

Experienced executive will continue to advance LPL’s culture and talent efforts

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that Sara Dadyar will join LPL in January as managing director and chief human capital officer. She will lead the firm’s Human Capital function, Employment Brand Management and Culture and Talent departments, and serve as a member of the Management Committee.

“Sara’s breadth and depth of human resources leadership — matched with her people-first approach and commitment to solving for the greater good — will help us continue to make human capital a key contributor and strategic asset to the firm’s success,” said Dan Arnold, LPL president and CEO. "She will play an important role in our ongoing journey to attract and develop the best talent in the wealth management space.”

Over her 25-year career, Dadyar has served in a variety of human resources leadership roles, including at General Electric, which is known for its innovative human capital and leadership development capabilities. Following her tenure at General Electric, she served as chief people officer at Proterra, helping to reimagine their human capital organization and their commitment to attracting and developing great talent.

“I am thrilled to join LPL,” said Dadyar. “It’s a values-driven company with tremendous growth potential, and decisions led by Human Capital can have a positive impact across our entire community of advisors, institutions and employees.”

Dadyar will be located in the Carolinas where she’ll work out of LPL’s corporate office. She fills a role previously held by Sallie Larsen, who will retire this month after an 11-year career at LPL.

“I want to thank Sallie for all that she’s done for the firm — from her dedication as a leader and mentor, to helping us transform our culture and the employee experience. Her impact will be lasting,” Arnold said.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 560 registered investment advisor (RIA) firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional.

At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “ Investor Relations ” or “ Press Releases ” section of our website.

