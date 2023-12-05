Quest Financial USA Embarks on a New Journey as Quest Commonwealth

Quest Commonwealth - Defenders of Wealth Jeff Perry - Co-Owner, Quest Commonwealth

Quest Financial USA evolves into Quest Commonwealth, embracing holistic retirement planning and client-focused solutions.

Quest Commonwealth marks a new era in wealth management, passionately dedicated to enriching our clients' retirement journey beyond financial success.” — Gene Wittstock - Founder, Quest Commonwealth

BINGHAM FARMS, MI, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark shift in the financial industry, Quest Financial USA is rebranding to Quest Commonwealth. This evolution reflects the company's expansion from traditional financial services to a holistic retirement planning approach. The rebranding to Quest Commonwealth signifies the company’s dedication to encompassing income planning, tax strategy, healthcare, and legal preparations such as wills and trusts.

Gene Wittstock, the founder and CEO, whose journey from Poland to Detroit inspired the foundational principles of the company, played a pivotal role in this transition. Starting with just twenty dollars in his pocket, Wittstock's experience taught him the value of personal freedom and the critical importance of preserving and growing wealth​​.

Working in a large brokerage, Wittstock realized the industry's misaligned priorities – often putting profits before clients. This led him to pursue independent finance, where he championed a client-centric approach focused on transparency and ethics​​. His commitment to providing equitable financial services was evident in his substantial work with the underserved women of Detroit, advocating for their right to expert advisory services​​.

As Wittstock's advisory services matured, so did Quest's vision. The realization that retirement planning is more than reaching wealth goals led to the incorporation of comprehensive planning strategies, including tax mitigation and estate planning. This holistic approach not only helped clients achieve their retirement wealth goals but also facilitated the efficient transfer of wealth to their communities or heirs​​.

Now, as Quest Commonwealth, the company is a true embodiment of Wittstock's vision and values. It stands as a 'Defender of Wealth,' focusing on asset preservation and offering solutions that transcend traditional financial management.

With its new identity, Quest Commonwealth is set to redefine retirement planning, ensuring clients' financial security and overall well-being.