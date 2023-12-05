Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Eagle stock.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy

On November 9, 2023, Eagle Pharmaceuticals announced a delay in filing their financial report for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The company cited the need for additional time to review potential adjustments related to the sales reporting of PEMFEXY® as the primary reason for this delay. Subsequently, on November 29, 2023, Eagle disclosed that its CEO, Scott Tarriff, had resigned effective immediately. The board accepted his resignation, and the separation agreement included clawback provisions. These provisions would allow the board to retrieve or annul any payments made to Tariff if it was found that he engaged in any behavior constituting "cause" under his employment contract.

As of the current date, Eagle has yet to file its Form 10-Q. Consequently, the company received a notice of deficiency from Nasdaq due to this failure. These series of events have significantly impacted Eagle's stock, resulting in a notable decline in the share price.

