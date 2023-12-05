Questex’s Digital Signage Experience Announces the 2023 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards Winners
LAS VEGAS, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) unveiled the 2023 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards winners at an awards ceremony during DSE 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The awards program recognizes companies from around the world whose digital signage installations and campaigns challenge existing standards and drive the industry forward.
David Drain, DSE Director of Event Programs said, “We were thrilled with the caliber of entries this year which are the epitome of excellence in digital and interactive technologies. We congratulate the winners on their achievements and thank our esteemed panel of judges.”
The winners:
Corporate Environments
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Global Headquarters
Presented to: SNA Displays
Digital Out-of-Home
The Moxy & AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles
Presented to: SNA Displays
Educational Environments
Innovating Seneca Multi-Campus Digital Transformation
Presented to: ICON
Entertainment & Recreation
Illuminarium Toronto
Presented to: Aligned Vision Group
Experiential Design & Planning
Katara Towers Parabolic LED Display
Presented to: Esprit Digital
Healthcare Environments
Mount Sinai Hospital Digital Donor Wall
Presented to: Envision
Hospitality
Grand Magic Hotel
Presented to: Moment Factory
Public Spaces
Visual Ecosystem - Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C
Presented to: Synect
Restaurants
District Tap Sports & Social TruView Video Wall
Presented to: Media Resources Inc.
Retail Environments
Hamad International Airport - Central Concourse C
Presented to: Esprit Digital
Transportation
Digital Journey of Surprises - Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal A
Presented to: Moment Factory
Venues
David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, NYC
Presented to: AV&C and SiliconCore
Digital Signage Content of the Year
Katara Towers Parabolic LED Display
Presented to: Esprit Digital
The winning project involved the design, creation, and installation of a 60m high kaleidoscope. The project's goal was to recreate the symbolism of hospitality -- a coming together of people under a shared sky. One judge commented: “The merging of kinetic art with digital displays and immersive artistic content is stunning.”
Digital Signage Experience of the Year
Grand Magic Hotel
Presented to: Moment Factory
In this project, the experience begins the very moment guests pass through its dynamic revolving door, and step inside a themed lobby that envelops them in wonder. Fantastic architectural effects and illusions reveal surprises for guests to discover and provide a glimpse into the show-stopping moments to come.
One judge said, “The project represents a pinnacle of creativity and innovation in the digital signage field. The fusion of hospitality and entertainment, preserving natural light while creating a stunning multimedia experience, and encouraging social interaction sets it apart.”
The Emerging Talent Award
Presented to: Kiersten Gibson
Gibson started her career at Target and then joined Reach Media Network, steadily climbing the ranks to her current position as Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing. She is also an active member of the Digital Signage Federation and has become a visible advocate for the industry.
The Trailblazer Award
Presented to: Jared Miller
With a master's from MIT, Miller has had stints at Intel, United Airlines, NCR, and AMB (owners of the Atlanta Falcons). In 2018, he joined Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. as executive vice president and chief operating officer of MSG Ventures, working on Sphere in Las Vegas. He now serves as executive vice president and chief information officer for Sphere Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
The judges for the DIZZIE Awards were provided by the Digital Signage Federation. They include:
