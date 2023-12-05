Submit Release
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Patent License Agreement with Sun Pharma for Alopecia

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drugs for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced an exclusive patent license agreement with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc. (Sun Pharma).

Under the license agreement, Aclaris granted Sun Pharma exclusive rights under certain patents for the use of deuruxolitinib, Sun Pharma’s JAK inhibitor, or other isotopic forms of ruxolitinib, to treat alopecia areata (AA) or androgenetic alopecia (AGA). The agreement includes an upfront payment of $15 million, regulatory and commercial milestones, and royalties. Aclaris exclusively licenses the patents from a third party, and has separate contractual obligations under which it owes a portion of the consideration received from Sun Pharma.

“We are pleased to announce this patent license agreement with Sun Pharma, which represents our second out-license for this patent portfolio,” stated James Loerop, Chief Business Officer of Aclaris.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com.

