WTW Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

LONDON, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The dividend is payable on or about January 16, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2023.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

CONTACT

INVESTORS
Claudia De La Hoz | claudia.delahoz@wtwco.com


