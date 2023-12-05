Public hearing scheduled on Fuquay Quarry mining permit modification application

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR) will hold a public hearing beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2023, on the Martin Marietta application to modify a mining permit at Fuquay Quarry.

The application to modify Mining Permit No. 92-12 proposes increasing the permitted area from 237 to 531 acres, decreasing the disturbed area from 210.6 to 179 acres and adding a new entrance on the south side of the site at a crushed stone quarry in southern Wake County, along the Harnett County border. The permit was originally issued in 1987. In accordance with The Mining Act of 1971 § 74-51(c), the public hearing must be held by Jan. 2, 2024.

The in-person hearing will be held in Room 103B&C in the Harnett County Resource Center and Library in Lillington. Speakers will be able to sign up to speak at 5:30 p.m.

What: DEMLR public hearing on Fuquay Quarry modification application

When: Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, 6 p.m.

Where: Room 103B&C in the Harnett County Resource Center and Library, 455 McKinney Pkwy, Lillington, NC 27546

The comment period for this application is open through Dec. 29, 2023. Comments can be submitted via email to ncminingprogram@deq.nc.gov with the subject line “Fuquay Quarry,” by leaving a voicemail at 919-707-9207 or by mail to:

Adam Parr

State Mining Engineer

Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources

Department of Environmental Quality

1612 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1612

DEQ will consider all public comments received, including at the public hearing and by email, mail and phone, and other available information about the permit application before deciding whether to issue the final permit, deny the permit or issue it with amended conditions.