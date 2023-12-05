Wanted Suspect Apprehended for Northeast Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have announced a wanted suspect has been apprehended in a homicide that occurred in Northeast.

On Wednesday, November 16, 2023, at approximately 5:16 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 2200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Carlos Javier-Blanco Fernandez, no fixed address.

On Monday, December 4, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the United States Marshals Task Force located and arrested 23-year-old Eliexander Lopez-Burgos, of no fixed address, in Glendale, Colorado. Lopez-Burgos was wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with First Degree Murder while Armed. Lopez-Burgos will go through the extradition process and will be returned to Washington, DC, where he will face charges.

CCN: 23188165

