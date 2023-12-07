Save America Rally with Riley Gaines, Hosted by Combat Veteran Jeff Sacks, Fredericksburg, VA
Join Combat Veteran Jeff Sacks and Riley Gaines for the 'Save America Rally' on January 4, 2024, 11 AM-1 PM at the Silk Mill in Fredericksburg, VA.FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join combat Veteran Jeff Sacks and former D1 Collegiate athlete Riley Gaines for the 'Save America Rally' on January 4, 2024, 11 AM-1 PM at the Silk Mill, 1707 Princess Anne St, Fredericksburg, VA.
Pro-women activist and former U.S. Collegiate Swimmer for the University of Kentucky, Riley Gaines, joins Jeff in an upcoming rally in Fredericksburg. This event is a special kick-off of Sacks' mission to return Virginia's traditions and morals to its original glory: a renewal of the American Spirit.
Riley Gaines, a 12 time All-American swimmer with 5 SEC titles was a successful female swimmer at University of Kentucky, testified at a hearing on Capitol Hill this week to examine the Biden Administration's Title IX proposed rules.
Jeff Sacks is a twenty-year veteran of the U.S. Army, a committed husband, a proud father of five daughters, a man of faith, and a devout believer in 'American Exceptionalism.' Jeff is the author of 'The Decline and Decay of the U.S. Constitutional Order,' where he shares insights and detailed knowledge of his military experience on the fundamental principles of American ideals. Through his writings, Jeff emphasizes the distinct qualities that set the U.S. apart from authoritarian regimes and defends the American way of life against those who seek to harm the nation.
Sacks is calling all patriots who can no longer continue to sit on the sidelines and watch the destruction of our nation continue to attend.
Save America Rally
January 4, 2024
11AM- 1PM
The Silk Mill
1707 Princess Anne St, Fredericksburg, VA
RSVP here.
All are welcome.
