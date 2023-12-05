First Responders Children’s Foundation Unveils the Fourth Annual ‘Toy Express’ Embarking on its Cross-Country Tour

Spreading Joy and Delivering Toys to 100,000 Children with the Support of our Nation’s First Responders

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF), a National 501c3 nonprofit, has kicked off its cross-country toy distribution program with the help of thousands of first responders and the generous donations of corporate partners and donors, including CSX, SERVPRO, Devon Energy, Good360, Mattel, Build-A-Bear Foundation, Jazwares, Spin Master, Under Armour Freedom, Toys for Tots and Schneider Trucking. The Toy Express will deliver to 100,000 children in more than 150 communities across the country.



The Toy Express program, now in its fourth year, was developed by FRCF to provide a catalyst for first responders to engage with their communities. In the spirit of the season, FRCF also sends boxes of presents to children who have lost a first responder parent in the line of duty.

“Our Toy Express program plays a crucial role in fostering positive and long-lasting relationships between first responders and the communities they serve,” said Jillian Crane, President and CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation. “Beyond spreading holiday cheer, The Toy Express also offers a much-needed respite for first responders, providing a momentary escape from the daily stresses of their demanding and dangerous jobs. While many of us are spending time with our families this holiday season, first responders are away from their families, working to keep us safe. We also know that for many first responder families, there will be an empty seat at the dinner table. For those families, the FRCF Toy Express sends out specially curated boxes of toys for children who lost their parent to let them know that we are thinking of them and their families' service and sacrifice. Our heartfelt thank you to all our partners who have made this meaningful program possible.”

There is still time for any company or individual to hop on the Toy Express virtually and buy toys for children by visiting https://1strcf.org/toy-express. Support can also be provided by texting the word “STRONG” to 24365.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION (FRCF)

First Responders Children's Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants; a Mental Health Resiliency Program; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded over 21 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. More information can be found at www.1stRCF.org. Follow First Responders Children’s Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.