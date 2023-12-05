ADT to Participate in Fireside Chat at SHARE Series Event on Friday, Dec. 8

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), the most trusted brand in smart home and small business security, today announced Jim DeVries, ADT Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the SHARE Series event on Friday, Dec. 8 at the New York Stock Exchange. DeVries will participate in a fireside chat, which will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET.



The live stream of this fireside chat will be webcast and can be accessed through the “Events & Presentations” section of the ADT investor relations website at investor.adt.com or through the following link: https://www.openexchange.tv/share-series. An archived replay will be available on the SHARE Series website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About ADT Inc.

ADT provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and small businesses. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety and a premium customer experience, all delivered by one of the largest networks of smart home security and rooftop solar professionals in the U.S., we empower people to protect and connect to what matters most. For more information, visit www.adt.com.

ADT contacts:

Investor Relations

Investorrelations@adt.com

888-238-8525

Media Relations

media@adt.com