Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,443 in the last 365 days.

ADT to Participate in Fireside Chat at SHARE Series Event on Friday, Dec. 8

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), the most trusted brand in smart home and small business security, today announced Jim DeVries, ADT Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the SHARE Series event on Friday, Dec. 8 at the New York Stock Exchange. DeVries will participate in a fireside chat, which will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET.

The live stream of this fireside chat will be webcast and can be accessed through the “Events & Presentations” section of the ADT investor relations website at investor.adt.com or through the following link: https://www.openexchange.tv/share-series. An archived replay will be available on the SHARE Series website for approximately 90 days following the event. 

About ADT Inc.
ADT provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and small businesses. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety and a premium customer experience, all delivered by one of the largest networks of smart home security and rooftop solar professionals in the U.S., we empower people to protect and connect to what matters most. For more information, visit www.adt.com.

ADT contacts: 
Investor Relations
Investorrelations@adt.com
888-238-8525

Media Relations
media@adt.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

ADT to Participate in Fireside Chat at SHARE Series Event on Friday, Dec. 8

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more