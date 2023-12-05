Learn about winter hiking at MDC virtual program on Dec. 13

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Walking a trail in winter is a great way to see the outdoors, relieve stress, and stay in shape.

People wanting to learn more about winter hiking and get ideas about where to go should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Hiking – Explore Winter Hiking.” This free online program will be Dec. 13 from noon-1 p.m. The program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin and is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196572

At this program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will discuss what you can see outdoors during winter. She’ll talk about what to take and how to dress for a trek on the trails at this time of year. She’ll also have information about southwest Missouri areas that are good for winter hikes.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming virtual and in-person programs at the Shoal Creek Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. They can sign up for Shoal Creek Center text alerts by calling 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.