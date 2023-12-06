Sertainty Announces Enhanced Version of Software Developer Kit Focused on Zero-Trust and Active Intelligence

In a cybersecurity landscape that demands constant evolution, Sertainty leads with the release of its Active Intelligence Software Developer Kit (SDK) v3.7.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a cybersecurity landscape that demands constant evolution, Sertainty leads by releasing its Active Intelligence Software Developer Kit (SDK) v3.7. This update enhances the SDK's capabilities and aligns with the global shift towards zero-trust technology, emphasizing the importance of these types of solutions.

What's New in Sertainty SDK v3.7:

The latest version of the Sertainty SDK introduces several key features that simplify development processes and enhance security and performance:

XML Document Support for Sertainty ID Creation: Sertainty has streamlined the Sertainty ID creation and integration process, so developers can now employ XML documents to create Sertainty IDs — simplifying the integration process with widely adopted standards.

MySQL Support: With the addition of MySQL, Sertainty Services now supports a broader database choice, offering enterprise-level scalability and performance for various services.

Performance Optimizations: The Sertainty SDK v3.7 significantly enhances data protection and access — with the Sertainty Self-Protecting Data Files demonstrating performance gains of 20 to 30%. This breakthrough underlines the dedication to delivering robust security without compromising on performance. Creating, authorizing, and accessing Sertainty Self-Protecting Files is now more efficient, reflecting the company’s pledge to provide privacy without sacrificing speed or functionality.

Advancing Cybersecurity:

Dr. Behzad Nadji, CTO at Sertainty, asserts, “SDK v3.7 is a testament to our steadfast commitment to elevating the tools available to developers across various critical sectors worldwide, including security software, DevSecOps, and supply chain management. Our focus remains on enhancing accessibility and efficiency without compromise.”

This release is timely, aligning with the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) emphasis on secure-by-design technology. It also addresses the urgent need for reliable cybersecurity solutions, as highlighted by recent SEC filings and lawsuits focusing on cybersecurity disclosures and standards.

Dr. Stan McClellan, Co-Founder of CIEDAR and a member of the Sertainty Advisory Board, notes, “With SDK v3.7, Sertainty further empowers developers in the fight against digital misinformation and cyber threats. The Sertainty Active Intelligence technology is a platform that leapfrogs conventional approaches to authentication, context, and provenance of data. This technology has many forms of application, from cement to Twitter. This technology advances traditional data authentication methods, providing a robust response to the digital era's challenges.”

