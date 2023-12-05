Anteriad Earns Great Place To Work Certification™

88% of Employees at Anteriad LLC Say It Is a Great Place to Work Compared to 57% of Employees at a Typical U.S.-based Company GPTW Finds

Rye Brook, New York, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global B2B marketing solution provider Anteriad today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Anteriad. This year, 88% of employees said it’s a great place To Work – 31 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Anteriad’s Certified Company Profile provides reliable third-party validation that the company has built a high-trust, positive workplace culture. Among the aspects that set Anteriad apart, Great Place To Work found:

91% of Anteriad employees say that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.** 95% of Anteriad employees say management shows appreciation for good work and extra effort.** 92% of Anteriad employees say, “I can be myself around here.”**



**Source: 2023 Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey

Anteriad’s employees also benefit from the strong values upheld across the organization at every level. Employees note that there are great opportunities to learn and that they have great working relationships with executives and the leadership team, which came through in the many comments citing great teamwork and collaboration. Employees also praised the excellent benefits as well as flexibility and good work/life balance.

"I'm thrilled I joined Anteriad this year. The team has been incredibly welcoming, and leadership's support for my growth has been solid from day one. I've already had opportunities like presenting at a local 'Get in Front' event,” said Andrea Cabana-Duffy, Senior Director of Paid Media at Anteriad. “It's clear this is a place where careers flourish, and it's encouraging to see my peers share the same sentiment."

“We are thrilled to be certified two years in a row. We are particularly pleased with the increased number of our employees who agree that Anteriad is a great place to work. Our values include learning and collaborating, and it’s fantastic that this comes through in our results. As we continue to grow, we’re focused on a welcoming environment that supports employees at work and in life,” said Heather Buxton, Chief People Officer at Anteriad.

"Great Place To Work® Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Anteriad stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About Anteriad

Anteriad puts B2B marketers in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. Companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, and Lenovo have benefited from our high-fidelity B2B buyer data, full and self-service multichannel execution, tele-based conversion services, analytics, and expert advisory to generate impactful ROI multiples. Our award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform tracks more than 500 billion buyer-related signals each month. BNZSA, our international division, delivers GDPR-compliant data and qualified prospects directly to sales teams with BDRs that offer local expertise in 26 languages. Start creating your future today – get to know us at https://anteriad.com/.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

