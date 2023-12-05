CYCJET——C700 / C702 Large Format Case Coder Marking Solution!

"CYCJET inkjet printers: High-res, fast, cost-effective coding for cartons. Eco-friendly, customizable marking solution."

Shanghai, China, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, High resolution inkjet printer . is increasingly popular in coding and marking applications across a variety of industries for its high-quality, high-resolution printing. Especially in the carton industry, compared with traditional carton labeling technology, this large-format carton inkjet printer uses its unique advantages to not only improve production efficiency, but also ensure product quality and safety, providing strong support for all walks of life.

With the continuous advancement of technology, CYCJET industrial inkjet printer have been making continuous progress in terms of stability, ink selection range and cost reduction, and the limitations in their applications have gradually reduced. Inkjet printer companies and research institutions have also been continuously optimizing piezoelectric inkjet printing technology through innovation and improvement, making large format online inkjet printers more widely used in the field of coding and marking.

At the same time, piezo inkjet printers can reliably and quickly print high-quality information, including logos, barcodes, and small text, and large-format carton inkjet printers can print different information on each box. With this marking method, companies can use fewer or no pre-printed boxes.

Advantages of high-resolution inkjet printers in carton coding and marking:

1. High-definition, large-format customized printing:

Large-format carton printing enables high-resolution printing to ensure readability and accuracy in coding and marking applications. Compared with traditional carton labeling technology, large character inkjet printers can perform flexible and customized marking on large formats.

2. Fast printing speed:

PIJ inkjet printers have fast printing capabilities, which help improve production efficiency and reduce downtime. Compared with traditional carton labeling technology, large format carton inkjet printers can adapt to higher production line speeds.

3. Lower consumable costs:

Compared with labeling technology, the cost of ink consumables used by CYCJET case coder is lower. At the same time, with the advancement of ink technology, the problem of limited ink selection has been alleviated to a great extent.

4. The consumables are environmentally friendly:

Piezoelectric technology allows ink to be sprayed accurately, minimizing ink waste and reducing the impact on the environment. Carton box inkjet printers help companies reduce resource waste and reduce carbon footprints.

In short, CYCJET inkjet coding printer s have unique advantages in box coding and marking applications, such as high definition, large-format customized printing, fast printing speed, lower consumable costs, and environmental friendliness. In the future, with the continuous advancement of technology and equipment, logo inkjet printers will be more widely used in the box coding and marking industry, becoming a competitive technology choice.

CYCJET is the brand name of Yuchang Industrial Company Limited. As a manufacturer, CYCJET have more than 19 years of experience for R& D different types of handheld inkjet printing solution, Laser printing solution, and portable marking solution, High Resolution Printing solution in Shanghai China.

