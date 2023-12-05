Lake Restoration Program draft 2023 report and 2024 plan available for public comment

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Lake Restoration Program is accepting comments on the newly released draft 2023 Lake Restoration Report and 2024 Plan, beginning Dec. 11.

The report is available for review at: https://www.iowadnr.gov/ Environmental-Protection/ Water-Quality/Lake-Restoration . It highlights restoration projects completed around the state in State Fiscal Year 2023 and outlines plans for upcoming restoration projects.

The Lake Restoration Program works with communities and stakeholders across Iowa to improve water quality and recreational opportunities at publicly-owned lakes. Since the program’s creation in 2006, the Iowa legislature has invested over $147 million in the lake restoration program. To date, DNR and project partners have invested in lake improvement projects at 65 lakes in 47 counties.

Since 2006, 40 shallow lake/wetlands projects have also been completed, improving more than 14,000 wetland acres. The program maintains a list of publicly-owned lakes and shallow lakes/wetlands prioritized for restoration.

Major projects completed in 2023 include a $6.8 million investment to dredge at Black Hawk Lake (Sac County) and a $1.7 million program investment at Lake Ahquabi (Warren County). Major projects planned for 2024 include watershed and in-lake restoration work at Casey Lake, located in Hickory Hills County Park (Black Hawk County), and dredging at Three Mile Lake (Union County). Additionally, several large-scale shallow lake/wetland restoration projects are underway, including projects at Eagle Lake (Hancock County), Pleasant Lake and Lily Lake (both in Dickinson County).

The DNR is accepting comments from Dec. 11 to 18. Comments may be submitted via email to George.antoniou@dnr.iowa.gov or sent via mail to George Antoniou, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Wallace State Office Building, 502 East Ninth Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50319-0034.