Synovial Sarcoma Market to Accelerate Substantially During the Study Period (2019–2032), Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies - CStone, Rhizen, Kura, BeiGene, Celgene, BMS, Affimed, Innate, Otsuka, Astex, Merck

The landscape of the synovial sarcoma market is speculated to change in the coming years owing to the launch of several upcoming therapies. A significant amount of research and developmental activities over the past several years have led to the gradual emergence of more effective and less toxic treatment modalities in synovial sarcoma patients.

DelveInsight’s Synovial Sarcoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, synovial sarcoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted synovial sarcoma market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Synovial Sarcoma Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the synovial sarcoma market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

According to DelveInsight’s estimates, the number of patients diagnosed with synovial sarcoma among the 7MM, the US accounts for the highest population. The US accounted for the highest incidence, with ~600 cases in 2022.

cases in 2022. Leading synovial sarcoma companies such as Viracta Therapeutics, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Myeloid Therapeutics, Secura Bio, Kura Oncology, BeiGene, Celgene Corporation, BMS, Affimed, Innate Pharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., and others are developing novel synovial sarcoma drugs that can be available in the synovial sarcoma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel synovial sarcoma drugs that can be available in the synovial sarcoma market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for synovial sarcoma treatment include CFT8634, FHD-609, Afamitresgene autoleucel, AL3818, Itacitinib, CAB-AXL-ADC, TP-1287, APX005M, Tazemetostat , and others.

and others. In May 2023, Takara Bio announced the results from the clinical trial of NY-ESO-1-specific TCR gene therapy in Japan. Throughout its leading biotechnology, Takara Bio is proceeding with the preparation for the New Drug Application of TBI-1301 in Japan along with the establishment of its post-marketing supply chain system.

Synovial Sarcoma Overview

Synovial sarcoma is a form of cancer that originates in various soft tissues within the body, such as muscles or ligaments. It commonly manifests in the arms, legs, or feet, particularly in proximity to joints like the wrist or ankle. Although it predominantly develops in these areas, it can also occur in soft tissues within the lung or abdomen. Sometimes referred to as malignant synovioma, synovial sarcoma constitutes around 5–10% of all soft-tissue tumors. In the United States, approximately one to two individuals per million are diagnosed with synovial sarcoma annually.

Diagnosis of this condition typically commences with imaging studies. Various methods such as X-rays, sonograms, CT scans, and MRIs are employed to examine and assess suspicious masses. Following these imaging procedures, the subsequent diagnostic step involves a biopsy to extract a sample of the tumor for further analysis. Open biopsy or core needle biopsy are the preferred biopsy methods among the different available options. While a fine needle biopsy can confirm the presence of cancer, it often fails to yield sufficient tissue for accurately characterizing synovial sarcoma.





Synovial Sarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The synovial sarcoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current synovial sarcoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The synovial sarcoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Incident Cases of Synovial Sarcoma

Gender-specific Cases of Synovial Sarcoma

Age-specific Cases of Synovial Sarcoma

Location-specific Cases of Synovial Sarcoma

Stage-specific Cases of Synovial Sarcoma

Antigens-specific (MAGE-A4, NY-ESO-1, PRAME, and others) Cases of Synovial Sarcoma

Treated Patient Pool in First-line Setting

Treated Patient Pool in Secondline and Above (Heavily pretreated)

Synovial Sarcoma Treatment Market

The treatment plan for synovial sarcoma is highly individualized. It is tailored based on factors such as the size and location of the tumor, the patient’s age, overall health, and their preferences. The primary goal of treatment is to cure the cancer; however, not all patients achieve a complete cure. For those where the cancer recurs, potential treatments may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or targeted therapy, depending on the specific circumstances.

Presently, surgery stands as the primary treatment method and the sole potentially curative local approach for localized resectable soft tissue sarcomas, encompassing synovial sarcoma cases. In terms of the comprehensive disease management strategy, the initial treatment typically involves extensive surgical resection in combination with radiotherapy. However, for the purpose of DelveInsight’s market forecast model, it is important to note that it primarily revolves around pharmaceutical therapies and excludes procedural or surgical techniques. As a result, chemotherapy represents the forefront of treatment for most metastatic sarcomas, including cases of synovial sarcoma.

According to current treatment protocols, a structured chemotherapy plan is applied for a specific number of cycles, after which a period of careful monitoring is employed to evaluate the most effective response. The primary treatment regimen includes Doxorubicin and Ifosfamide, serving as the initial-line therapy, significantly contributing to the overall revenue generated in this area.

Key Synovial Sarcoma Therapies and Companies

CFT8634: C4 Therapeutics, Inc.

FHD-609: Foghorn Therapeutics

Afamitresgene autoleucel: Adaptimmune

AL3818: Advenchen Laboratories, LLC

Itacitinib: Incyte Corporation

CAB-AXL-ADC: BioAtla, Inc.

TP-1287: Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc.

APX005M: Apexigen America, Inc.

Tazemetostat: Epizyme, Inc./Ipsen

Synovial Sarcoma Market Dynamics

The synovial sarcoma market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. A wide array of biomarkers linked to synovial sarcoma are presently under investigation to understand their pathways and mechanisms of action. Extensive research conducted on this has significantly contributed to the in-depth study of the disease’s pathophysiology, which, in turn, can be leveraged for new drug development. Sarcomas, a diverse group of tumors affecting individuals of all age groups, have created an opportunity for personalized therapy, allowing companies to offer premium services and achieve high profits. Notably, various targeted therapies, such as Letetresgene autoleucel by GSK and ADP-A2M4 by Adaptimmune, both in Phase II development, are anticipated to soon enter the synovial sarcoma market, contributing to its growth.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of synovial sarcoma, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the synovial sarcoma market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the synovial sarcoma market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the synovial sarcoma market. For a long time, soft tissue sarcoma patients had a poor 5-year survival rate below 50%. However, more patients are becoming long-term survivors, emphasizing the crucial need for a deeper analysis of Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL). Regrettably, little attention has been given to this issue in the existing literature. The absence of specific guidelines for synovial sarcoma proves to be a hindrance in treating this cancer. Although there is substantial literature from clinical trials on outcomes associated with specific treatments in metastatic soft tissue sarcoma (mSTS), there remains limited observational data to depict the real-life clinical practice outcomes for mSTS patients treated with chemotherapy.

The incidence of synovial sarcoma has been estimated to be very low and rare, resulting in a small patient target for new entrants in the field. Nevertheless, existing therapies have enhanced the overall survival rate of patients. Yet, the emergence of several therapies in the pipeline presents tough competition for new entrants. The high costs associated with these treatments create a significant economic burden for patients, potentially leading to non-compliance. Hence, it is imperative for companies to develop a product that is both effective and economically viable for patients.

Synovial Sarcoma Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Synovial Sarcoma Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Synovial Sarcoma Companies Viracta Therapeutics, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Myeloid Therapeutics, Secura Bio, Kura Oncology, BeiGene, Celgene Corporation, BMS, Affimed, Innate Pharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., and others Key Synovial Sarcoma Therapies CFT8634, FHD-609, Afamitresgene autoleucel, AL3818, Itacitinib, CAB-AXL-ADC, TP-1287, APX005M, Tazemetostat, and others

Scope of the Synovial Sarcoma Market Report

Synovial Sarcoma Therapeutic Assessment: Synovial Sarcoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Synovial Sarcoma current marketed and emerging therapies Synovial Sarcoma Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Synovial Sarcoma Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Synovial Sarcoma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Synovial Sarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Synovial Sarcoma Market Key Insights 2. Synovial Sarcoma Market Report Introduction 3. Synovial Sarcoma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Synovial Sarcoma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Synovial Sarcoma Treatment and Management 7. Synovial Sarcoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Synovial Sarcoma Marketed Drugs 10. Synovial Sarcoma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Synovial Sarcoma Market Analysis 12. Synovial Sarcoma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

