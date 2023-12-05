Bottled Water Market Size to Reach USD 460.8 billion, at a 6.2% CAGR By 2031 - Transparency Market Research Inc.

As environmental concerns rise, demand for alternative materials for bottled water will increase.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The bottled water market is expected to reach US$ 460.8 billion by 2031 from US$ 268.2 billion in 2022. The market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2031. The water industry is starting to embrace the circular economy concept. A number of innovations are being explored to minimize the environmental impact of plastic products, including long-term product life, reuse, and reduction of single-use plastics.

Innovations in technology are helping to shape the future of bottled water. The advancements in water treatment and packaging technologies, along with smart meters and sensors, have made it possible to achieve efficient water management. A new packaging innovation, which targets reducing the environmental footprint of bottled water, has been introduced in recent years. Aluminum bottles are becoming more and more popular compared to plastic packaging, as an alternative to plastic packaging.

Download Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=658



Global Bottled Water Market: Key Players

The manufacturing industry focuses on key developments, business strategies, and product development. Companies across the globe are expanding globally and producing environmentally friendly materials for their bottles. Mergers, acquisitions, and innovative product launches are predicted to dominate companies' strategic plans in the coming years.

Nestle Waters

Kona Deep

PepsiCo Inc.

Groupe Danone

The Coca-Cola Company

Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC

Bisleri International

Parle Agro

Himalayan

Oxyrich

Tata Global Beverages Ltd. (TGBL)

BlueTriton Brands, Inc.

FIJI Water Company LLC

Perrier

KHS Group

IRCTC

Patel Beverages Pvt Ltd

Água Mineral Kaiary

Angosto

Alba

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd.

Unicer-Bebidas SA

Grupo Vichy Catalan

Icelandic Water Holdings ehf.

CG Roxane, LLC

The advancement of water treatment technology is intended to improve the safety and quality of bottled water, and continuous improvements are being made in this area. This includes advancements in filtration, purification, and disinfection methods. With consumers requesting healthier and more functional drinks, bottled water will become a more popular beverage in the future. As a result of innovations such as the inclusion of minerals, proteins, or fiber in water products, there is a growing interest in infused or enhanced water products.

Key Findings of Market Report

Bottled water sales in Asia Pacific are expected to surpass those in Western Europe by 2031.

With their lightweight and break-resistant design, polyethylene terephthalate bottles are in high demand.

A growing awareness about health, wellness, and hydration has led to the growth of nutrient-fortified water.

Social media trends and marketing campaigns are expected to drive demand for flavored bottled water.

A growing number of convenience stores/drug stores will likely drive bottled water demand.

Ask Expert for the Research Report- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=658

Global Bottled Water Market: Growth Drivers

Consumers are increasingly demanding healthy and safe drinking water, which is fueling the growth of the bottled water market. Water quality and safety concerns, along with the perception that it is a healthier alternative, are some reasons for the popularity of bottled water.

With evolving lifestyles, hectic schedules, and ever-changing consumption habits, bottled water is becoming more popular. Consumers with busy schedules will benefit from the accessibility and availability of bottled water.

Growth in bottled water sales is attributed to urbanization and economic stability in developing countries. With a growing urban population, access to clean drinking water has become a priority, increasing the use of bottled water.

Increasing tourism and the cost-effectiveness of these bottles are expected to drive demand in the coming years. Consumers choose bottled water based on various factors, such as the perception of bottled water as a safer alternative and marketing and branding strategies.

Various countries worldwide face a shortage of drinkable water, which drives the demand for bottled water. A bottled water supply becomes essential in areas with limited access to clean drinking water.

While environmental concerns do not necessarily drive growth, they have led to increasing efforts to reduce the environmental impact of bottled water consumption and promote plastic-free alternatives.

Global Bottled Water Market: Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific region has experienced significant growth in the bottled water industry. Population growth and rising disposable income have fueled market demand for bottled water in these regions. Water quality and safety concerns, as well as changing lifestyles, are some factors influencing the growth of bottled water purchases.

Across many developing nations in the Asia-Pacific region, inadequate public water supplies and water management infrastructure contribute to the demand for bottled water. Plastic waste and sustainability are concerns associated with the growing consumption of bottled water. Alternatives to bottled water are being promoted, and efforts are being made to reduce their environmental impact.

Key Developments

In January 2023, Icelandic Glacial won the exclusive contract to supply Icelandair's in-flight water.

In November 2023, Mananalu’s Aluminum Bottled Water - a brand dedicated to eliminating single-use plastic - announced the upcoming release of its limited-edition "Aquaman" bottle.

Global Bottled Water Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Still Bottled Water

Carbonated Bottled Water

Flavored Bottled Water

Functional Bottled Water

By Packaging

PET Bottles

Glass Bottles

Others (Stand-up Pouches, Retort Pouches)

By Sales Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores/Drug Stores

Grocery Stores/Club Stores

Foodservice

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=658<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Astaxanthin Market - The global astaxanthin market is expected to value at US$ 2001.5 Mn by the end of 2032 and the market is expected to develop at a value CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2032

Mechanically Separated Meat Market - The global market for mechanically separated meat is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 369.3 Mn by the end of 2032 and the market is anticipated to grow at a value CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2032

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: