Style Expert, Bahar Takhtehchian Shares Stitch Fix Holiday Party Hotline
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stitch Fix, the popular online personal styling service, is making holiday party preparations easier than ever with their new hotline. This hotline allows callers to send in their holiday party fashion questions and receive personalized styling tips from Stitch Fix's expert stylists directly. To celebrate this exciting new feature, style expert Bahar Takhtehchian has teamed up with Stitch Fix to share her top holiday looks and tips for planning a wardrobe.
With the holiday season in full swing, many people are struggling to find the perfect outfit for their upcoming parties. That's where Stitch Fix's holiday party hotline comes in. By simply calling in and asking for fashion advice, callers will receive personalized tips from Stitch Fix's team of expert stylists. This service is completely free and available to anyone looking to elevate their holiday party look.
According to style expert Bahar Takhtehchian, the key to a successful holiday party outfit is to have fun and be bold. "The holiday season is the perfect time to experiment with different styles and add some sparkle to your wardrobe," says Takhtehchian. She recommends incorporating a pop of sequins or opting for a statement-making dress to make a lasting impression. For those who prefer a more understated look, Takhtehchian suggests trying out a monochromatic jumpsuit for a chic and effortless look.
For more information, please visit Stitchfix.com.
Kathryn Hull
With the holiday season in full swing, many people are struggling to find the perfect outfit for their upcoming parties. That's where Stitch Fix's holiday party hotline comes in. By simply calling in and asking for fashion advice, callers will receive personalized tips from Stitch Fix's team of expert stylists. This service is completely free and available to anyone looking to elevate their holiday party look.
According to style expert Bahar Takhtehchian, the key to a successful holiday party outfit is to have fun and be bold. "The holiday season is the perfect time to experiment with different styles and add some sparkle to your wardrobe," says Takhtehchian. She recommends incorporating a pop of sequins or opting for a statement-making dress to make a lasting impression. For those who prefer a more understated look, Takhtehchian suggests trying out a monochromatic jumpsuit for a chic and effortless look.
For more information, please visit Stitchfix.com.
Kathryn Hull
Stitch Fix
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
TikTok