Godfread elected NAIC president-elect

ORLANDO, Fla. – Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread has been elected president-elect of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Godfread was elected amongst his peers of chief state insurance regulators at the NAIC Fall National Meeting in Orlando, Fla. NAIC officers lead the organization’s priorities and represent the organization.

“It is an honor and privilege to be selected by my colleagues to continue to help lead the NAIC. The NAIC and our state-based regulatory system work exceptionally well. I’m honored to bring North Dakota’s common-sense perspective to regulating this vital industry and to help shape national policy,” said Godfread. “We have a lot of work to accomplish in the coming year, and I am excited to be a part of a team focused on ensuring accessible and affordable insurance products for consumers while fostering competitive insurance markets.”

The NAIC is comprised of the chief insurance regulators in all 50 states to collaborate on insurance issues and regulation. The insurance industry is regulated primarily at the state level with minimal federal involvement. The NAIC provides support to state insurance regulators and serves as a platform to advance the collective views of state regulators domestically and internationally.

Godfread served as secretary-treasurer in 2022 and vice president in 2023.