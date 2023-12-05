NA Chairman meets Vietnamese community in Laos

VIETNAM, December 5 -

VIENTIANE — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ met with representatives from the Vietnamese community in Laos on Tuesday, in the framework of his working trip to Laos to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Việt Nam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.

Chairman of the General Association of Vietnamese People in Laos Phạm Văn Hùng informed the Vietnamese NA leader that the Vietnamese community in Laos have been active in social and charity work, contributing to local social-economic development and poverty reduction in disadvantaged areas.

On behalf of the community, Hùng proposed that competent agencies speed up the signing of an expanded agreement on labour cooperation, and increase the number of scholarships for Lao students of Vietnamese origin to study in Việt Nam.

Talking to the representatives, Chairman Huệ stressed the significance of the first CLV Parliamentary Summit and informed them of the socio-economic situation in Việt Nam. He highlighted that the 8th plenum of the Party Central Committee had adopted a new resolution on national unity, which puts emphasis on the role of the overseas Vietnamese community.

He took note of the proposals of the Vietnamese community in Laos, saying that they will be sent to the Governments of the two countries.

The top legislator affirmed the consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party and State on taking care of the overseas Vietnamese community, considering them an integral part of the Vietnamese nation.

On this occasion, the NA Chairman presented 100 gifts to the Vietnamese community in Laos. — VNS