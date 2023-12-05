American Trust Insurance Joins World Insurance Associates

Iselin, NJ, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of American Trust Insurance, LLC (“ATI”) of Huron, SD on December 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ATI was founded in 2004, and today it has eight offices within South Dakota. They provide personal and commercial insurance, health and life insurance, and specializes in crop/agricultural/farm insurance.

“It’s great to join World Insurance,” says Preston Steele, Principal, American Trust Insurance. “We look forward to offering our clients additional products and services to meet their insurance needs.”

“We are very excited about our new partnership with World Insurance,” says Katie Scheuer, Leader, American Trust Insurance. “Our team remains the same, our visions and values line up, and we now have more resources available to better serve our clients. We are looking forward to the future!”

“I would like to welcome ATI to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “With ATI joining World, we are significantly adding to our rapidly growing business in South Dakota.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Reagan Consulting advised World on the transaction. Baird Holm LLP provided legal counsel and Sica Fletcher advised ATI on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 200 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

Media Contact:

Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer

World Insurance Associates LLC

732-380-0900 Ext. 736

jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com

Mergers & Acquisitions Contact:

Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development

World Insurance Associates LLC

732-712-2230 Ext. 186

bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com