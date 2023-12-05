GFCCC and its Partners Launch the Cool Move Initiative

DUBAI, UAE, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Food Cold Chain Council (GFCCC), and its partners including Rabobank, World Resources Institute, World Bank, Enviu, Efficiency for Access, Wageningen University, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, the United Nations Environment Programme, including its bureaus OzonAction, the Montreal Protocol Multilateral Fund and Cool Coalition, announced the launch of the Cool Move Initiative (CMI). The program aims to become a central and digital “food cold chain transition hub” for cold chain investments in emerging markets, driven by market demands with the aim to support global expansion of a sustainable food cold chain.

“Sustainable cold chain expansion can reduce food loss and waste, increase food security and economic opportunity, and achieve major environmental benefits,” said Rajan Rajendran, Chairman of the Global Food Cold Chain Council, and Global Vice President of Copeland.

The launch of Cool Move was announced at COP 28, the climate policy negotiations taking place this week in Dubai, which has major themes of the meeting focused on sustainable cooling and the importance of an effective and efficient food system. In a Call to Action, GFCCC Executive Director Kevin Fay invited policymakers, private sector interests, and NGOs to come together to support the initiative. “Cool Move will provide a transition hub to bring together data, technology, business model development, and expansion of finance mechanisms in a way that will support many of our Sustainable Development Goals,” said Fay.

Expansion of the sustainable cold chain globally is a key element to reducing food loss and waste worldwide, and will benefit local communities both economically and environmentally. CMI will assist in coordinating these parameters, through a multi-stakeholder partnership among different food system actors. The end goal is for cold chain projects to grow beyond the need for ongoing philanthropic support, and become sustainable and successful systems of businesses within the community.

Some of the parameters CMI is focusing on include data gathering and impact measurement, technology innovation, business model development, expansion of viable public and private financial mechanisms, and policy engagement. If these are addressed responsibly and comprehensively, local businesses that develop and rely upon cold chain infrastructure will flourish. CMI aims to create a cohesive space for best practices to be shared and opportunities to be given that will allow these systems of cold chain businesses to expand into pillars of their respective communities and achieve economic, environmental, and societal goals.

GFCCC is an independent not-for-profit industry organization that seeks to simultaneously reduce food waste, and related greenhouse gas emissions in the processing, transportation, storage, and retail display of cold food by expanding and improving access to energy efficient low-global warming potential technology.