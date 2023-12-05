Sandy Spring Bank Opens One Loudoun Location

OLNEY, Md., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bank has opened a new, full-service branch located at One Loudoun in Ashburn to serve residents and businesses of Northern Virginia.



"We are excited to enhance our Northern Virginia presence with this new, conveniently located branch," says Executive Vice President and Chief Consumer Banking Officer Lynne Pulford. "As the largest, locally headquartered financial institution in the region, we have a commitment to be where our clients need us, and One Loudoun provides us the opportunity to meet the needs of more of the residents, businesses and organizations that make Loudoun County a great place to work and live."

Sandy Spring Bank has been an active member of the local Loudoun community for over sixteen years, working with many organizations including:

Loudoun Hunger Relief

Loudoun Free Clinic

Loudoun Cares

Loudoun Literacy Council

Loudoun Chamber of Commerce

Loudoun Chamber of Commerce Foundation

Loudoun Habitat for Humanity

Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties



Branch Manager Friba Bakhtary and her team of experienced bankers are ready to welcome clients at the new office located at 20444 Exchange Street, Suite N109, Ashburn, VA 20147 and can be reached at 703.319.9510. More information on the branch can be found here.

Clients also have access to the Sandy Spring Bank branch in Leesburg and more than 50 other locations throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. Sandy Spring Bank provides 24/7 access to accounts through online, mobile and telephone banking as well as no-fee access to the more than 55,000 ATMs in the Allpoint network.

About Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR), a financial services company headquartered in Olney, Maryland. Sandy Spring Bank is a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services. To learn more about Sandy Spring Bank, please visit https://www.sandyspringbank.com.

About One Loudoun

One Loudoun is a lifestyle mixed-use community that brings a diverse collection of shops, restaurants, corporate offices, entertainment and expertly crafted new homes right to the heart of Loudoun County.

Contact: Samantha Price

301.260.3614

sprice@sandyspringbank.com