COOPER Design Build Breathes New Life into Former Auto Repair Shop with Stunning Headquarters Transformation
COOPER Design Build proudly announces the completion of its move into a dynamic new headquarters.BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COOPER Design Build, renowned for its innovative design-build solutions in Portland and the region, has officially relocated to its new headquarters in Beaverton, marking a transformative journey from an old tire and auto repair shop to a cutting-edge space that redefines the boundaries of design and functionality.
COOPER Design Build embarked on an ambitious project to revitalize the building, tearing out three stories of shop space, living space, and storage to create an expansive and open atmosphere. The removal of these barriers not only opened up the space but also paved the way for a unique combination of residential and commercial design elements, fostering a communal and collaborative work environment. In addition, the company was able to preserve the history of the building by renovating and incorporating the existing exposed tresses and concrete floors.
Recognizing the importance of sustainability, COOPER Design Build took significant steps to ensure the building's eco-friendliness. The team meticulously insulated the walls, ensuring optimal temperature control and reducing energy consumption. Additionally, the headquarters boasts solar panels on the roof, harnessing renewable energy to power the facility and put energy back in the grid.
About the project, Founder and President Lane Cooper said: “Embarking on this journey of transforming a former auto repair shop into our new headquarters has been an exhilarating experience for us. We envisioned more than just a space as we aimed to create an environment that reflects our commitment to innovation and collaboration.” Cooper continued: “As we settle into this modern and adaptive setting, I’m confident that our team will thrive in an environment that encourages creative thinking and collaboration.”
About: Founded in 1991, COOPER Design Build has been a cornerstone of innovative design and construction in Portland. Specializing in design-build projects, the firm has been at the forefront of transforming spaces into aesthetically pleasing environments that seamlessly blend form and function to help families live better in their homes.
