Global Parcel Delivery Vehicle Market Size To Reach $154.8 Billion In 2027, Propelled By E-commerce Surge As Per The Business Research Company's Parcel Delivery Vehicle Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s parcel delivery vehicle global market report 2023, the global parcel delivery vehicle market is on a trajectory of robust growth, expected to surge from $103.44 billion in 2022 to $112.41 billion in 2023, exhibiting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The parcel delivery vehicle market is poised to further expand to $154.8 billion by 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 8.3%.



Drivers: The surge in e-commerce and internet shopping platforms emerges as a key driver. As online retail sales continue to climb, accounting for 19% of all retail sales in 2020, and global e-commerce increases to 21% of total retail sales by 2021, the demand for efficient parcel delivery vehicles intensifies. Door-to-door delivery for products ordered online propels market growth, creating lucrative opportunities for players in the sector.

Industry Leaders: Toyota Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Tesla Inc., and others are at the forefront, shaping the future of parcel delivery vehicles. Stay tuned for innovations, sustainable solutions, and transformative strategies in this dynamic parcel delivery vehicle market.

Learn More In-Depth On The Parcel Delivery Vehicle Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/parcel-delivery-vehicle-global-market-report

Trends: Innovation takes center stage as major players like LOXO and Ideanomics invest in product innovation. LOXO's autonomous delivery vehicle, LOXO Alpha, showcases the industry's commitment to cutting-edge solutions. Additionally, Ideanomics' acquisition of VIA Motors positions the company as a key player in electric commercial delivery vehicles, reflecting the industry's shift toward sustainable and advanced technologies.

Segments and Leading Regions: The parcel delivery vehicle market is segmented by type (Class 2a, Class 2b, Class 3, Class 4), vehicle type (Light Duty Vehicle, Medium Duty Vehicle, Heavy Duty Vehicle), gross weight (3.5-5 Ton, 6-7.5 Ton, >8 Ton), operation (Manual, Autonomous), and end-use (Courier Companies, Food Delivery Companies, Fleet Management Companies, Medical Courier Companies, Warehouse Service Providers, E-Commerce). North America emerges as the fastest-growing region, spearheading the market's ascent in the forecast period.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Parcel Delivery Vehicle Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12353&type=smp

For industry players seeking to capitalize on this growth, understanding market dynamics is crucial. The comprehensive report provides actionable insights into key trends, player strategies, and regional opportunities. Leverage this information to navigate the evolving landscape, drive innovation, and strategically position your business for success in the burgeoning parcel delivery vehicle market.

Parcel Delivery Vehicle Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the parcel delivery vehicle market size, parcel delivery vehicle market segments, parcel delivery vehicle market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Same Day Delivery Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/same-day-delivery-services-global-market-report

Express Delivery Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/express-delivery-global-market-report

Continuous Delivery Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/continuous-delivery-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model