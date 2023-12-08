R+L CARRIERS NEW ORLEANS BOWL 2023: A CELEBRATION OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL & COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Hard Hits Fast Runs

WINNING is not everything--but making the EFFORT to win is.” — -Vince Lombardi

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl 2023: A Celebration of College Football and Community Spirit

The New Orleans Guest House is excited to announce its support for the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, scheduled for December 16, 2023, at the iconic Mercedes-Benz Superdome. This year, the Jacksonville State University and Louisiana-Lafayette University football teams will face off in a much-anticipated NCAA-sanctioned post-season game, continuing a tradition of sporting excellence that has been a staple of New Orleans since 2001.

The festivities kick off on Friday, December 15, 2023, with the R+L Carriers Luncheon. This event, a highlight for players and coaches alike, will feature a keynote address from Avery Johnson, bringing inspiration and team spirit to the forefront. The luncheon serves as a prelude to the thrilling game day, fostering camaraderie and sportsmanship.

Team spirit will reach its peak as both university bands perform, showcasing the pageantry and passion of college football. The head coaches of Jacksonville State and Louisiana-Lafayette will inspire their teams and fans with motivating speeches, setting the stage for an unforgettable game day experience.

In addition to the on-field excitement, the New Orleans Bowl is a celebration of community and fan enthusiasm. Tailgating experiences and various fan events will offer an immersive experience for all attendees, emphasizing the unique spirit of New Orleans and its vibrant community involvement.

The New Orleans Guest House is proud to welcome visitors to our beautiful city for this event. Our hotel, conveniently located and known for its clean, affordable lodging and welcoming staff, is an ideal choice for those seeking a comfortable stay during the festivities.

While the New Orleans Guest House is not directly affiliated with the event, the hotel enthusiastically supports all sports and cultural events that make this city a dynamic and exciting place to visit. The hotel staff looks forward to hosting guests and contributing to their positive experience in New Orleans.

