LEAP, PNC Foundation Celebrate Completion of Second Black-Business Accelerator Program - Elevate

Elevate Program’s Second Cohort Completed Six Months of Individualized Business Training, Resource Sharing and Community Building

Lansing, Michigan, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In November 2023, the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) came together with the community, funders, family, and friends to celebrate the completion of the second Elevate Black business accelerator program. This program is the first of its kind in the Lansing Region of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties and saw nine entrepreneurs growing and shaping their businesses through skill building, seminars, and technical assistance from Best Practices Consulting Service.

Reflecting on the second cohort, Tony Willis, chief equity development officer at LEAP expressed, "The remarkable growth and dedication shown by this cohort has been truly inspiring. Witnessing their progress and their businesses evolve has been rewarding. This is only the beginning.”

The entrepreneurs who made up the second cohort were:

Adrian Joseph— Goodfellas Bagel Deli

Phyllis M. Williams— Peace & Harmony Counseling Services

Blake Matthews— Paradiso Productions

Melissa Moore— Moore Vision Optical Boutique

Joshua Southern— Risky Studios

Jacqueline Taylor— Little Dreamers Daycare Center

Kelly West— The MilesWest Group

Deardra Westfall— Nature's 92

Dymon Wilson— The Sista Stu

The Elevate program ran April to October of 2023, and the second cohort of entrepreneurs was pivotal in continuing to shape and enhance the program for the entrepreneurs to come. LEAP, through generous funding from PNC Foundation as part of its $88 billion nationwide Community Benefits Plan announced in 2021, will be able to complete an additional two years of programming for Elevate. Additional funding of $120,000 dollars came from Ingham County to bolster Ingham participant’s businesses.

“PNC’s support of LEAP’s continued diverse programming reflects our national main street bank values and commitment to the communities where we conduct business,” said Timothy Salisbury, PNC regional president for Mid-Michigan. “The Elevate program is an example of what can be accomplished through strong public-private partnerships.”

“While LEAP continues its global efforts to grow the Lansing Region, we are working equally hard on improving inclusive entrepreneurial programming such as Elevate,” said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of LEAP. “These efforts, when combined, make for a regional magnet, attracting diverse business, jobs and people to our community and making it dynamic.”

“The success stories and strides made by these graduates underscore the value of dedication and mentorship in nurturing entrepreneurial endeavors,” said Laura Sigmon, owner of Best Practices Consulting Services.

Looking ahead, LEAP is already preparing and taking steps to ensure a successful third year of programming. Applications for Elevate’s third cohort open in January 2024.

For more information on the members of the second cohort and the program, visit LEAP’s website at www.purelasing.com/elevate.

About LEAP

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) is a coalition of area leaders partnering to build a stronger community for all — working every day to grow, retain and attract business to the Lansing, Michigan, region.





About PNC Foundation

The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group (www.pnc.com), actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence. The foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. Through PNC Grow Up Great®, its signature cause that began in 2004, PNC has created a bilingual $500 million, multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life.

