U.S. Small Business Administration Announces First-Ever Season of Small Business Campaign

WASHINGTON, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, announced the SBA’s first-ever Season of Small Business campaign. Under President Biden’s leadership, there has been a small business boom with more than 14.6 million new business applications nationwide. On the heels of another transformative year for small businesses under the Biden-Harris Administration, the Season of Small Business campaign encourages all Americans to support small businesses throughout the holiday season.

“The Biden-Harris Administration's historic small business boom is the gift that keeps on giving as small businesses continue to strengthen our economy,” said Administrator Guzman. “The Biden-Harris agenda has prioritized uplifting small businesses as they create jobs, produce for our economy, and give back to their communities. During the Season of Small Business, the SBA encourages everyone to shop local, dine small, and support the small businesses that power the economy and make our neighborhoods vibrant.”

The Season of Small Business is a new, SBA-led campaign designed to drive Americans to shop at small businesses throughout the entire holiday season – the busiest shopping time of the year. This holiday season is essential to the success of local, independently owned businesses and small business brands that rely on the surge of consumer spending to achieve their annual revenue goals. Small businesses are a crucial part of local economies and communities – they are responsible for more than 40% of America’s economic output and two-thirds of net new jobs.

