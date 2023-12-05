Growing Demand for Sustainable Fruits and Vegetable Bags Due to Ban on Single-use Plastic | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The North America fruits & vegetable bag market is poised to secure a 25.10% global share by 2024. The United States market is set to grow at 3.90% CAGR till 2034. Key drivers fueling sales: rising consumer demand, sustainable packaging, and heightened focus on fresh produce preservation.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fruits and vegetable bag market value is expected to rise from US$ 1,545.37 million in 2024 to US$ 2,446.2 million by 2034. This estimated growth is expected to be driven by a CAGR of 4.7% over the next decade.



The fruits and vegetable bag market is going through a massive shift as consumers and consultations take ambitious steps toward pollution prevention to bring positive and sustainable societal changes. Demand for fruits and vegetables is predicted to expand over the years, leading to the growth in sales of reusable and eco-friendly fruit and vegetable bags.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18254

The impact of pollution prevention planning notices for using primary food plastic packaging in various countries is expected to limit the scope of plastic fruits and vegetables, especially at grocery stores, superstores, hypermarkets, etc. Biodegradable alternatives are also being explored; however, their expensive cost and greenwashed image are holding back their sales.

Companies are also searching for ways to recycle and reuse plastic packaging within a contained supply chain. Another notable development in the market is the use of reusable polyester mesh bags to motivate shoppers to utilize reusable bags for vegetables and fruits.

“Key players are finding significant scope for growth in Asia Pacific countries, especially India and Japan. With ongoing bans on single-use plastic packaging, the shift toward eco-friendly solutions is predicted to accelerate,” says Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Fruit and Vegetable Bag Market Report

Europe is predicted to take the lead in the global fruit and vegetable bag market by acquiring a market share of 29.40% in 2024. The regional market is predicted to be upheld by significant growth in Germany, which is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.3% through 2034.

The North America’s share in the global market is predicted to be 25.10% in 2024. The United States market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.90% through 2034.

Within Asia Pacific, China, India, and Japan are the leading contenders in growth as they embark on a growth rate of 5%, 6.50%, and 6%, respectively, for 2024 to 2034.

Based on bag type, the disposable category outshines with an overall share of 72.50% in 2024.

The food service outlets account for a massive share of 48.50%.



Manufacturers of Fruit and Vegetable Bags Vying for a Larger Market Share

Key manufacturers of grocery bags or fruit and vegetable bags are proposing new designs and materials to achieve their goal of sustainability. This is also spearheaded by the ongoing consultations for pollution prevention, thus creating an opportunity for the sale of eco-friendly fruits and vegetable bags. The adoption of new technologies to enhance the manufacturing process of fruit and vegetable bags is predicted to strengthen key players’ stances in the market. Typical market growth strategies adopted by players include mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations.

Ready to Dive Deeper? Request Our Comprehensive Report Methodology Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18254

New Developments Taking Place in the Fruits and Vegetable Bag Market

In March 2023, five Dutch retailers, namely PLUS, Lidl, ALDI, Albert Heijn, and JUMBO, pledged to execute reusable bags that can be cleaned at home for their vegetable and fruit products.

In July 2023, New Zealand became the world’s first country to extend its ban on single-use plastic bags in supermarkets. The new move is predicted to prevent the utilization of 150 million plastic bags per year.

In October 2023, producers of fruits and vegetables warned that grocery prices would spike in the future due to proposed plastic reductions.



Key Companies Profiled

BeEco Onya Everspring To-Go Ware Apreco Ornabag Veggies2Go GreenBee Produce Bags Produce Pals The Reusable Bag Co.

Build A Future-Ready Business - Buy Now to Embrace Innovation and Ensure Enduring Success: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18254

Segmentation of Fruits and Vegetable Bag Industry

By Material:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Bioplastics

Other Plastics

Paper

By Bag Type:

Disposable

Reusable

By End-use Sector:

Foodservice Outlets

Commercial and Institutional

Household



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa



Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging

The global food bags market size is expected to increase by US$ 1,594.3 million by 2033. global food bag sales are likely to soar at 6.8% CAGR.

Global food storage bag sales revenue is estimated to reach US$ 8,832.1 million by 2033. Over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033, global demand for food storage bags is likely to rise at 6.4% CAGR.

The fast food bag market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market is expected to reach US$ 830.2 million.

The meat shrink bag market is projected to show moderate growth over the period from 2024 to 2034, with a CAGR of 5.6%. By 2034, the size of the market is predicted to have expanded to US$ 1,707.7 million.

The oven bag market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, up from US$ 1901.9 Mn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 4106 Mn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)



Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube