Breker Verification Systems Appoints Andy Stein Vice President of Worldwide Sales as Company Scales New Business Opportunities

Executive Hire Comes as Breker Moves into RISC-V, System Coherency, Security Markets that Require Skill, Expertise of Proven Sales Vice President



SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breker Verification Systems, whose product portfolio solves challenges across the functional verification process for large, complex semiconductors, today appointed Andy Stein Vice President of Worldwide Sales reporting to CEO David Kelf.

Mr. Stein, responsible for the worldwide sales organization, will play a pivotal role as Breker moves into new and growing markets such as RISC-V, system coherency and security that require the skill and expertise of a proven sales executive.

“As Breker’s business scales given new opportunities for our SystemVIP and advanced Test Suite Synthesis technologies, the timing is right for a high-caliber sales executive to drive the next phase in our growth,” says Kelf. “Andy is well known across the semiconductor industry as a highly effective business leader and sales manager with a strong technical background and a wealth of verification experience. His business acumen and international sales management experience is renowned and valued by everyone at Breker.”

“Breker’s Trek portfolio is widely recognized as a functional verification problem solver for block- and system-level verification,” remarks Mr. Stein. “I’m pleased to be part of Breker’s next phase of success as we continue tackling the range of verification challenges in emerging next-generation applications such as RISC-V, system coherency and security.”

About Andy Stein

Andy Stein has more than 30 years of enterprise sales and business development experience for entrepreneurial and Fortune 500 technology companies, most recently serving as Vice President of Sales at Avery Design Systems (now Siemens). His sales expertise includes software, hardware, intellectual property and services and domestic and multi-national companies, universities and governments.

He holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

About Breker Verification Systems

Breker Verification Systems solves complex semiconductor challenges across the functional verification process from streamlining UVM-based testbench composition to execution for IP block verification, significantly enhancing SoC integration and firmware verification with automated solutions that provide test content portability and reuse. Breker solutions easily layer into existing environments and operate across simulation, emulation and prototyping, and post-silicon execution platforms. Its Trek family is production-proven at leading semiconductor companies worldwide and enables design managers and verification engineers to realize measurable productivity gains, speed coverage closure and easy verification knowledge reuse. As a leader in the development of the Accellera Portable Stimulus Standard (PSS), privately held Breker has a reputation for dramatically reducing verification schedules in advanced development environments. Case studies that feature Altera (now Intel), Analog Devices, Broadcom, IBM and other companies leveraging Breker’s solutions are available on the Breker website.

