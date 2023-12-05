Understanding Resilience to Schizophrenia through Genetics - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Understanding Resilience to Schizophrenia through Genetics” on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 2:00 pm ET. The presenter will be Jonathan Hess, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry at SUNY Upstate Medical University. Dr. Hess is also the recipient of a 2020 Young Investigator Grant. The webinar will be hosted by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, and host of the public television series Healthy Minds.

Register today at BBRFoundation.org

Schizophrenia belongs to a group of pathologies known as complex genetic disorders. Our understanding of complex genetic disorders is still evolving as experiments uncover new discoveries. Over the past decade, the field of psychiatric genetics has undergone significant advancements, particularly in our understanding of schizophrenia. These genetics studies have not only expanded our knowledge, but also sparked many new questions.

What factors cause some individuals to develop schizophrenia and allow others to evade schizophrenia despite having inherited a substantial burden of risk genes for the disorder? In this talk, Dr. Hess will discuss his latest research aimed at uncovering genes behind resilience to schizophrenia, underscoring the burgeoning field within psychiatric genetics dedicated to this phenomenon.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $450 million to fund more than 5,400 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

Attachments

Myrna Manners Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (718) 986-7255 mmanners@mannersdotson.com