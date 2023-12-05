Submit Release
BST Global to Host AEC Industry–First AI Summit in April 2024

Tampa, FL, USA, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BST Global, an AI-powered project intelligence™ solution provider, is hosting an AEC industry–first AI Summit. 

This AI Summit is specifically focused on all things AI for the architecture, engineering and consulting (AEC) industry. Leaders from the world’s preeminent firms will come together to share how they are preparing for an AI-powered and data-driven future. The event takes place April 16–18, 2024, in Clearwater Beach, FL, and will feature keynotes, presentations, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking opportunities and more!

Confirmed speakers are from some of the AEC industry’s most influential firms including Arup, AtkinsRéalis, Gannett Fleming, GHD, HDR, HNTB, Kimley-Horn, Parsons and Ramboll to name a few. Attendees can expect discussions on some of the industry’s most relevant topics:

  • Achieving AI-driven business transformation
  • Applying generative AI and ChatGPT in the real world
  • Deploying AI at scale
  • Crafting a data-strategy foundation for your firm’s future 
  • Fostering the data-driven consultancy of tomorrow by leveraging AI and machine learning 
  • Exploring how large language models (LLMs) are becoming the new AI disruptors
  • Strengthening and building resiliency in cybersecurity 
  • Discovering how to put the right trust, governance and privacy practices in place
  • Attracting, developing and retaining the right talent and skills for your AI and big data future
  • Meeting the ESG imperative with big data
  • Reimagining the AEC industry as a "data” business and introducing innovative business models  

Chief Executive Officer Javier A. Baldor, who has been speaking about how AI and big data is transforming the AEC industry for several years, sees this event as a strategic and thought-provoking summit for industry leaders. 

“Our ambition is to bring together this industry’s brightest minds and trailblazers to share how they are preparing for a series of system-level disruptions AEC firms can expect with the advent of AI,” Baldor said. “The AI and data revolution that is upon us is unprecedented and will transform our industry and the world as we know it. This summit is a great opportunity to understand, prepare and craft go-forward strategies to prosper as an AI and data-driven consultancy of the future.” 

Space is limited, so register now to secure your attendance at BST Global’s AI Summit. You can register here.

Attachment 


Eileen Canady
BST Global
+1 813.886.3300
ECanady@BSTGlobal.com

