GLP-1 USERS FOCUSED ON WEIGHT LOSS ARE DECREASING FOOD PURCHASING, NUMERATOR REPORTS

Buy Rates are Down -5% to -20% Across Key Grocery Departments for Consumers Using GLP-1 for Weight Loss

CHICAGO, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released new findings on the impact of GLP-1 weight loss medications on consumer shopping behavior. The Numerator analysis provides detailed information based on purchasing behaviors of over 100,000 panelists who have reported on their usage of GLP-1 medications for diabetes management, weight loss or not at all. Within weight loss, Numerator has further segmented results based on intent to lose more or less than 15 pounds.

"We are in early stages," said Dr. Leo Feler, Numerator's Chief Economist. "A year ago, almost all users of these medications were using it for diabetes management, and only 10% were using it for weight loss. Now, almost 50% of those using these medications are doing so for weight loss. Right now, with all of the increase we've seen in people using these medications, there are another 20% of households saying they're interested in taking these medications for weight loss in the future -- they're just waiting for prices to come down and to see how safe and effective these medications are."

Across all Grocery, consumers using GLP-1 medication for weight loss tend to have larger declines in spend than those using the medication for diabetes management or those who are not using the medication. Reductions in buy rate (spend) are even more significant among consumers using the medication to lose 15 pounds or less.

Year over Year % Change in Buy Rate, by Department, (Last 3 Months vs. Year Ago)

Never Used Diabetes Diabetes & Weight Loss Weight Loss >15 lbs Weight Loss <15 lbs All Grocery -3.9% -2.6% -5.2% -7.7% -11.0% Ice Cream 3.9% 1.7% 4.0% -3.0% -9.0% Snacks -2.1% -2.5% -6.0% -7.0% -8.8% Frozen Foods -0.9% -1.4% -4.4% -4.7% -9.5%

The year over year change in buy rate between GLP-1 weight loss users and non-GLP-1 users varies by department with Packaged Bakery, Snacks, Prepared Foods and Beans & Grains seeing some of the largest deltas between the groups at -10% to -20%. Other departments like Beverages and Fresh Meal Kits remain steady across the two groups, with consumers using the medication for weight loss not showing significant changes in buy rate, remaining steady at -1 to 1% vs. YA.



Net Difference in YoY Buy Rates among GLP-1 Weight Loss Users vs. Non-GLP-1 Users

Department Change in Buy Rate Beans & Grains -20 to -10% Deli & Prepared Foods Packaged Bakery In-store Bakery Snacks Breakfast Refrigerated Foods Meat Condiments -10% to -5% Candy (Snacks) Dairy Pasta & Noodles Produce Canned Foods Shelf Stable Meals -5% to -3% Baking & Cooking Seafood & Fish Limited Service Restaurants Fresh Meal Kits -1% to 1% Beverages

Source: Numerator Insights, Numerator Survey

About Numerator: Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.

Bob Richter Numerator 212-802-8588 press@numerator.com