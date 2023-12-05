Guardian Protection Partners With Blitzz to Launch One-Click Virtual Appointments

New service uses augmented reality (AR) to solve issues faster and from afar

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blitzz , the live mobile video platform for remote customer support, today announced that it is working with Guardian Protection, one of the nation’s largest and most highly regarded residential and commercial security companies, to launch a new service for the majority of its more than 250,000 Guardian Protection residential customers: Virtual Appointments.



Virtual Appointments use AR to help agents quickly and easily resolve customer queries that potentially require a service visit, over a live video call instead. Guardian’s customer care agent sends a link to the Guardian customer via SMS text message. Once clicked, agent and customer can troubleshoot a system issue together using a live video stream through the customer’s mobile phone camera, without downloading an app like Zoom or Teams. The agent can visually assess the customer’s system and system components remotely and guide the customer in troubleshooting and can also assist the customer in self-installing a previously shipped part such as a replacement battery. The result is successful enablement of the security device or full restoration of the system itself. Agents and customers can also use AR to draw on the screen in real-time and identify issue-related areas.

“Blitzz has been a great asset in supporting our goal to provide outstanding care to our customers. They need not take off work or bear the potential cost of an onsite service call. We simply schedule a 30-minute appointment that is convenient. Appointments are averaging 24 minutes in length and 93 percent of issues are successfully resolved. I’m also pleased to say that we are exceeding our goal in the number of customers who accept a Virtual Appointment option,” said Jason Bradley, Chief Operating Officer of Guardian Protection. “When we selected Blitzz for this purpose, we liked that our agents and our customers could connect easily via their smartphone, without downloading and signing-in to an app.”

With Blitzz, Guardian Protection benefits in the following ways…

Happier customers: Blitzz can eliminate having to take time off from work and can save the cost of an onsite service call. It also adds a visual dimension that aids in understanding and resolving system questions and issues. Increased efficiencies: There are fewer truck rolls and technicians can be more readily available for work at sites where they are most needed, for instance, for a new security system installation or a more complex repair. Enhanced engagement: By adding a visual aspect to a phone appointment, customers can more easily interact with their system and become more familiar with it; simultaneously, agents are enabled to deliver a more personal experience in serving the customer.



“Guardian Protection’s work is extremely important as they are responsible for keeping their customers safe and protected,” said Rama Sreenivasan, Founder and CEO of Blitzz. “With our live, app-free video support, they can simplify security system maintenance and troubleshooting, to the delight of their customers.”

Guardian Protection’s Virtual Appointments tool became available to customers to use in September 2023.

For more information about Blitzz, visit www.blitzz.co .

For more information about Guardian Protection, visit https://guardianprotection.com/

About Blitzz

Blitzz is an ingenious app-free way to let remote technicians and customer support agents troubleshoot problems by seeing through an onsite smartphone camera: The technician or support agent texts a link, the customer clicks it, and then both are looking through the camera together – no app required. Blitzz helps companies save time and money by empowering customer support, field service and sales teams to get technical troubleshooting, inspection, audits, insurance claims, maintenance, and more done faster and safer. Blitzz facilitates millions of minutes of video monthly across a range of industries, including telecommunications, automotive, construction, power and utilities, insurance, and more. For more information about Blitzz, visit www.blitzz.co .

Guardian Protection

Guardian Protection is a premier provider of smart security and automation solutions for residential, commercial, institutional, and multi-site customers. Hundreds of thousands of customers trust Guardian’s award-winning monitoring services and in-house, U.S.-based customer care specialists. Founded in 1950, Guardian Protection is consistently ranked as one of the top 10 security companies in the U.S. and is the first company in history to be recognized twice as Security Company of the Year.

