IPG Health Agencies Shine in MM+M “Best Places to Work” Program

Humancare, Neon and YuzuYello Take Home Wins in Small and Midsize Agency Categories

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Health announced today that three of its agencies have earned coveted spots in MM+M’s annual “Best Places to Work” program which recognizes the world’s best healthcare marketing agencies as scored by their employees and then selected by a panel of judges. Humancare was chosen as an honoree in the Small Healthcare Agency category, while both Neon and YuzuYello were named in the Midsize Agency category. Employees were surveyed anonymously and provided candid feedback across categories like well-being and professional growth, internal communication and transparency, flexibility, agency culture, employee benefits, and more.



“The beauty of IPG Health continues to be our broad diversity of agency brands and personas across the network. And even though we are all unique and different, we have the same core values emanating from a strong culture at the center,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “At IPG Health, we are obsessed with doing what’s right for our people, enabling a meaningful experience for all within our global network, and are honored to see so many of our agencies recognized as a best place to work.”

Humancare, IPG Health’s seventh full-service AOR that launched in June 2022, lives by the rule of “Be Human.” This mantra has allowed Humancare to establish the kind of culture and identity that ordinarily takes years to develop. From the outset, Humancare has been an agency that puts Human first in everything it does – even its name. That human-centric approach drives the agency‘s work across DTC and HCP, as well as how the agency works internally. Whether it's agency outings, monthly meetings, or day-to-day interactions, there’s a consistent emphasis on recognizing and respecting each other's humanity. Or, what the Humancare team – led by Greg Lao, Managing Director and Lauren Cohen, Managing Director/Creative – calls “Living up to our name.”

Neon, established in 2009, lights the way with innovative creative solutions to the biggest challenges of life-saving brands. With a boutique agency feel, Neon is a full-service AOR for HCP and DTC/DTP promotion including robust omnichannel and patient support capabilities. The agency produces internationally awarded work for a diverse range of clients both in therapeutic category and size. Led by Mardene Miller, President and Jesse Kates, Managing Director/Creative, Neon maintains a strong agency culture with neighborhood meet-ups and an employee recognition program called the Lumineer Awards, honoring employees who bring leadership, excellence and teamwork to everything they do at the agency.

YuzuYello, launched in May 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, is dedicated to creating brighter patient experiences and helping brands exceed their patients’ expectations. YuzuYello is a diverse team of specialists consisting of behavioral and learning strategists, service designers, content creators and patient experience specialists who focus largely on patient and caregiver support services, and ambassador programs. Led by Ross Quinn, Managing Director, Client Solutions at IPG Health, YuzuYello frequently hosts a Cocktails & Training series for employees that breaks down different functions, capabilities and philosophies of the agency. Learnings and best practices are shared across departments via lively, interactive in-person and virtual events.

These new awards are the latest in an outstanding year of recognition for IPG Health and its agencies, including “Network of the Year” wins at Cannes Lions, Ad Age A-List , Manny Awards, Clio Health Awards, MM+M Awards, London International Awards and New York Festivals Health Awards.

About IPG Health

IPG Health is a global collective of the world’s most celebrated and awarded healthcare marketing agencies. We are 6,500+ people across six continents driven by a healthy obsession with creating novel marketing solutions, and harnessing creativity, technology, science, and data to inspire behaviors that fuel better health. With 45+ agencies, including 18+ specialized units, our integrated approach to the full range of communications capabilities ensures we can help clients improve outcomes and quality of life for healthcare audiences around the world. Our clients include the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies as well as countless startups, biotech companies, biopharma companies and a variety of life science companies. IPG Health companies have earned coveted accolades in 2023 including “Healthcare Network of the Year” at Cannes Lions, Ad Age A-List, Clio Health Awards, the Manny Awards and the New York Festivals Health Awards, as well as “Network of the Year” at the London International Awards and MM+M Awards. We are part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG). Visit ipghealth.com to learn more.

