Award-Winning Agency Names New CEO

Houston, TX, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrate Agency, an award-winning Houston- and Austin, Texas-based, full-service digital marketing agency, is thrilled to name Danielle Ryan as CEO effective December 1. Ryan brings more than 15 years of marketing and entrepreneurship experience to the helm, where she will continue to nurture client and employee relationships.

Ryan steps into this role after nearly three years as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Integrate. In this role, she was responsible for business development, client relationship management and supervision and development of the agency’s account managers. Prior to this role, Ryan founded and served as CEO of BriteIdea Marketing Group, which was acquired by Integrate in 2021.

As CEO, Integrate clients and employees will benefit from Ryan’s passion for and proven experience in scaling marketing initiatives and organizations. As one of the first agencies in Texas to blend traditional public relations tactics with social and digital media strategies, Ryan hopes to stay true to these roots while pushing the boundaries in today’s digital marketing landscape and introducing innovative ways to work with clients.

“As a member of the executive team since joining Integrate in 2021, I’ve been amazed at our agency’s commitment to innovation, our clients and our trade, all while facing a global pandemic and economic uncertainty,” Ryan shares. “I am honored to lead this phenomenal team into our next stage of hypergrowth.”

Integrate Agency’s previous CEO, Paul Colgin, will continue to serve as CEO of Source Vital Apothecary while also focusing on a new venture with Integrate’s holding company, Spark, Wright & Colgin. He will also remain on the agency’s Board of Directors.

Integrate was founded in 2009 by Allie Danziger and was acquired in 2018 by Spark, Wright & Colgin. Since its inception, it has partnered with hundreds of clients across the country, helping them achieve measurable results by integrating their entire marketing mix.

