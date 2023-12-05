Durin Technologies Receives Additional Funding to Accelerate Growth

Stratford, NJ, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Durin Technologies, Inc., an innovator in neurodegenerative disease diagnostic test development and commercialization, today announced funding of $3.5 million led by Breakthrough Diagnostics, LLC.

The funding will accelerate Durin’s next key stages of anticipated growth, involving commercialization of its novel diagnostic tests focusing on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases and development of its next generation of diagnostic tests that detect other diseases and disorders at their earliest stages.

Durin Technologies CEO Mert Sahin, Ph.D., said, “With this latest funding, we are poised to bring our tests into the market and move closer to satisfying the demands of physicians, patients and their loved ones with fast, easy-to-understand and reliable diagnosis of life altering diseases.”

Durin Technologies develops non-invasive, easy access diagnostic tests for the most prevalent and devastating neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.​ Its rapid-result, high-accuracy DuritectTM diagnostic tests make early detection and monitoring of disease progression possible – in a decade or more prior to symptoms in some cases. Durin’s first two tests – for Alzheimer's and Parkinson’s – will come to market in 2024, followed by tests for other diseases.​ The company’s groundbreaking science creates a scalable platform for diagnostic tests that will extend beyond the multi-billion-dollar neurodegenerative diagnostics market into the much larger, broader disease diagnostic market.​

