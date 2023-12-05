Savvy New Canadians Announces The Best Credit Cards in Canada For 2024

The top credit cards offer well above average rewards and perks and are competitive on fees

TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy New Canadians, a leading personal finance platform operated by Enoch Media Inc has just released its ranking of the best credit cards in Canada for 2024. Topping Savvy New Canadians’ credit card rankings is the Scotiabank Gold American Express Card, a best-in-class card in five categories. It is followed by excellent credit cards from Neo Financial, Tangerine, Simplii Financial, KOHO, MBNA, BMO and American Express.



“At a time when Canadians are looking to combat the impacts of inflation, a solid rewards credit card can help cut costs if used responsibly,” says Enoch Omololu, a personal finance expert and founder of Savvy New Canadians. “When you combine cash back rates of up to 5% on everyday spending with prompt repayments of your balance, you certainly come out ahead. While these savings do not offset the increased cost of everything, it is more money in your wallet.”

Savvy New Canadians carefully analyzed 188 credit cards in various categories and assessed them based on their rewards, top features, insurance benefits, fees, interest rates, and perks. “We placed more weight on the long-term value each card offers and consider whether it is a credit card we would personally use and recommend to family,” adds Omololu.

A few other credit card winners in the top categories include Neo Credit, Tangerine World Mastercard, Simplii Financial Cash Back Visa, Neo Secured Credit, The Platinum Card, Loop Corporate Card, BMO CashBack Mastercard, Scotiabank Value Visa Card, KOHO Mastercard, and MBNA True Line Mastercard.

For full details on the rankings for the best credit cards in 23 categories, visit https://www.savvynewcanadians.com/best-credit-cards-canada/

About Savvy New Canadians

Savvy New Canadians, operated by Enoch Media Inc, provides in-depth personal finance resources to help people take control of their money, invest wisely, maximize credit rewards, and become financially free. It also recently launched a Financial Literacy Scholarship.

