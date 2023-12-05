Pax8 Names Robb Reck Chief Trust and Security Officer

DENVER, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced the appointment of Robb Reck as Chief Trust and Security Officer (CTSO). In his new role, Reck will ensure Pax8 maintains the trust of managed service providers (MSPs), vendors, and customers, by advancing the security measures of the Pax8 Marketplace. Reck will report to Scott Chasin, Chief Technology Officer at Pax8.



“We're thrilled to have Robb, an industry-leading security innovator, take the helm of security and compliance at Pax8," said Chasin. "With an impressive 25 years of experience in the IT space, Robb brings invaluable expertise to Pax8. We're fortunate to have his leadership in developing and implementing robust security strategies and formalizing and communicating a culture of trust with our partners, helping them integrate security practices into their offerings."

Before joining Pax8, Reck led security operations for multiple enterprises in the financial services, banking, and software sectors. His most recent role was as Chief Trust Officer at Red Canary, a leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider. Before that, Reck served as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Ping Identity from the company’s venture capital period through its Initial Public Offering (IPO). In 2017, Reck cofounded Colorado = Security, a community that serves 2500+ information security professionals in Colorado.

“Pax8 has an immense opportunity in front of us, where we can positively impact the MSP industry worldwide, to not only make them more effective but to help them deliver a more trustworthy environment for their customers,” said Reck. “I am excited to be a part of that vision and to help uplevel our partners around the world.”



About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 300,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

