City-Approved Leaf Burrito® Available in Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores in Asheville, North Carolina
Leaf Burrito®, a reusable solution for yard waste collection, is available for purchase at Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores in Asheville, North Carolina.ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaf Burrito® The Year-Round Yard Bag, a patented reusable solution for sustainable yard waste collection, is now available for purchase at 17 Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in Charlotte, Concord, Matthews, and Asheville, North Carolina. The 5-Foot City-Style Leaf Burrito and City-Style Tote will be on shelves just in time for holiday shopping for the lawn enthusiasts or eco-conscious people on your list.
As municipalities grapple with legislation regarding plastic bag usage in lawn waste collection operations and growing demand to pull the plug on single use plastics, Leaf Burrito offers an attractive solution as a sustainable disposal method. In fact, Leaf Burrito has already done the heavy lifting for residents. For those seeking environmentally-conscious solutions, containers for yard debris must be approved by the City of Asheville’s sanitation office. Leaf Burrito is an approved reusable container – no need to ask for approval from the City. According to a July 20th article published in the Asheville Citizen Times, Waste Reduction Program Manager for the City of Asheville, Alex Miller stated that some home improvement store options are acceptable solutions: “We’ve also approved the Leaf Burrito, which is a Charlotte-based company.”
Residents can now purchase Leaf Burritos from their local Lowe’s store.
Leaf Burrito in Use
The Leaf Burrito replaces single-use plastic and paper bags – as well as unwieldly tarps – for residential, commercial, and municipal yard waste collection. It is a twice-patented, reusable, heavy-duty mesh yard bag with industrial YKK ® zippers and ergonomic handles. Burritos lay flat while users load debris, then “burrito” up and zip closed to contain sticks, grass, mulch, hedge clippings, weeds, and leaves.
Multiple cities including and around their Charlotte, NC headquarters and factory, permit residents to use Leaf Burritos to collect yard waste and municipal staff are trained to empty the Burritos and leave them on the curb on collection days. This eliminates plastic bags from the composting stream as well as the need for single-use paper bags. The see-thru mesh prevents potentially concealed inorganic material from contaminating city compost, while keeping workers safe from bees, snakes, poison ivy and thorns. The ergonomic handling system also provides a safer way for staff to dispose of yard debris.
Other major organizations relying on Leaf Burrito as a part of their sustainability programs include Duke University, The Venetian Resort, Vanderbilt University, University of Kentucky, Hubbell, UNC Charlotte, Belmont University, Marquette University, and thousands of landscapers as far as Singapore and Australia. Landscaping crews benefit from their efficiency and from cost savings by utilizing reusable bags and avoiding bag bans at disposal facilities. They also can zip multiple Leaf Burritos together to create larger catch areas or custom-sized trailer covers for safe and easy transportation. Initial in-store availability is based on the cities (Asheville, Charlotte, Concord, and Matthews) who have moved to promote the reduction of single-use plastics and approved Leaf Burrito as an accepted reusable container.
Leaf Burrito Benefits
The durable, 5-Foot Leaf Burrito is built to last for an estimated 10-plus years of use with its UV-protected zippers, mesh, handles and strong polyester thread. When it is not needed, the Burrito can be easily and compactly stored to the size of a bath towel. Conveniently, the mesh design allows organic material to breathe versus prematurely decomposing in plastic or paper bags. Burritos fully contain the material, keeping it from blowing back into the street or clogging storm drains.
Landscapers and households using Leaf Burritos have discovered that these reusable lawn bags:
- Eliminate the need for single-use plastic and paper bags.
- Protect storm water drains from spilled yard debris.
- Prevent concealed contaminants from entering the composting stream.
- Allow moisture to run through instead of collecting inside.
- Increase curb appeal for neighborhoods and the professional look of landscaping crews.
- Fold compactly for convenient storage when not in use.
Individuals, neighborhoods, and landscape businesses interested in Leaf Burrito may purchase online from Lowe’s and implement them immediately. Contact your municipality to inform them about your new Leaf Burrito and ensure they will commit to emptying and returning Leaf Burritos to the curb.
Burrito Brands Incorporated
Burrito Brands Incorporated
+1 704-491-1213
email us here