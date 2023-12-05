OneroRx Expands with Acquisition of Three Specialty Pharmacies
OneroRx Inc. announced that it has completed an acquisition of three pharmacies in Missouri and Indiana, further expanding their regional footprint.
Our focus as always is on serving our patients, and specialty pharmacy accomplishes that by increasing patient access to high-cost therapies through financial assistance.”WEST DES MOINES, IA, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Health Specialty, Inc, a subsidiary of OneroRx Inc., announced today that it has completed an acquisition of three pharmacies in Missouri and Indiana. This step is part of OneroRx’s wider focus of expanding their footprint to a regional level.
The three pharmacies acquired are Juniper Pharmacy in St. Louis; Lee’s Summit Pharmacy in Lee’s Summit, Missouri; and Willowbrook Pharmacy in Carmel, Indiana. The staff at each pharmacy will continue serving their patients and community in the same capacity. Steven Donnelly, PharmD, has about seven years of experience in specialty pharmacy and will be serving as President of Local Health Specialty. Donnelly joined OneroRx in June 2023.
“Specialty pharmacies offer essential services to communities across the country,” said Donnelly. “We are excited to extend these services that we currently offer in Chicago into these markets. Our focus as always is on serving our patients, and specialty pharmacy accomplishes that by increasing patient access to high-cost therapies through financial assistance.”
“Steven’s experience in specialty pharmacy is a tremendous benefit to not only OneroRx and Local Health Specialty, but also to the patients that we serve,” said OneroRx President and CEO Joseph Dunham II. “It’s exciting that with his leadership we are able to extend a service to community pharmacy patients that normally only chain pharmacies have offered on a regional level.”
OneroRx is known as a leader in integrated pharmacy services to patients in underserved markets through its hub and spoke pharmacy and telepharmacy operations. The company is continually looking for opportunities to provide accessible care, and expanding regional access to retail, long-term care, and now specialty care is a focus going forward.
“We strongly believe in the importance of maintaining local access to comprehensive pharmacy services,” said Dunham. “The pharmacy landscape is rapidly changing, and we believe that OneroRx’s ability to provide the support and resources of a larger organization to locations such as the three acquired sites will allow members of these local communities to access the pharmacy care they deserve at prices that don’t freeze them out of affording their medications.”
Local Health Specialty now has pharmacies able to serve many major markets in the Midwest, including Chicago, Saint Louis, Kansas City, and Indianapolis. They are looking at opportunities to continue that growth in other parts of the region.
OneroRx is a leading regional provider of pharmacy and telepharmacy services, pharmaceutical products, supplements, and medical supplies to patients in underserved communities. They currently operate 65 pharmacies in six states, including telepharmacies, long-term-care pharmacies, durable medical equipment, and a regional compounding pharmacy.
