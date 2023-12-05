BairesDev Ranked as Silicon Valley's Second Fastest-Growing Private Company

The company achieved an extraordinary 396% revenue growth from 2020 to 2022

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , a nearshore software solutions company, proudly announces its ranking as the second fastest-growing private company in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal . This recognition is based on the company's 396% revenue growth from 2020 to 2022, underscoring its commitment to delivering efficient, high-quality software solutions.



The company's nearshore model fosters close collaboration with clients, facilitating real-time communication and increased productivity for software development. BairesDev's ability to adapt to market demands led to a 250% growth in clients over the past five years and an average client satisfaction rate of 91% in 2022. BairesDev serves a variety of companies, from startups to Fortune 500 organizations, including renowned names like Google, Pinterest, and Johnson & Johnson .

"Our growth over the past 14 years is the result of our strategic process automation, hiring the top 1% tech talent, and consistently surpassing client expectations," stated Nacho de Marco, CEO and co-founder of BairesDev. "Our success is reflected in our consistent client retention. Moving forward, our goal is to become the leading software outsourcing company in the US and the employer of choice for the most exceptional tech professionals in Latin America."

BairesDev leverages top-tier talent and advanced automation to boost efficiency. Its AI-powered Team Recommendation Engine processes over 1 million applications yearly to match specific skills to clients' requirements within two weeks. The company efficiently builds high-performing teams that deliver value to clients with speed and precision.

With a dynamic team of over 4,000 professionals across 50+ countries, BairesDev remains committed to partnering with companies of all sizes, delivering tailored solutions to their unique needs.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a strategic partner to hundreds of global brands on their software development journey. The company's approach centers on understanding before action, offering tailored solutions: dedicated teams, outsourced projects, staff augmentation, and more. With over a decade of experience, BairesDev has collaborated with startups, Fortune Global 500 companies, and industry disruptors worldwide, alongside the top 1% of tech talent from the Americas and the Caribbean.

