Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,496 in the last 365 days.

Spatial symmetry and contrasting controls of surface pH and aragonite saturation state in the western North Pacific

Spatial symmetry and contrasting controls of surface pH and aragonite saturation state in the western North Pacific

Published 5 December 2023 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: chemistry, field, North Pacific

Oceanic uptake of anthropogenic CO2 causes a decrease in seawater pH and aragonite saturation state (Ωarag), a process known as ocean acidification (OA). The western North Pacific is a hotspot for anthropogenic CO2 sinks; however, the spatiotemporal variability of pH and Ωarag and their controlling mechanisms remain unexplored. In this study, we provide high-frequency and high-precision underway measurements of sea surface pCO2 and pH to investigate the distribution and drivers of OA metrics across different hydrochemical gradients in the western North Pacific in late spring 2018, a season with the highest primary production in the year. Our results show that the surface pH reached near air-sea equilibrium in the subtropical zone but gradually increased northward across the Kuroshio Recirculation (KR) zone and peaked in the Kuroshio Extension (KE) zone. We found that sea surface temperature played the most prominent role in regulating pH, which was also counteracted by the effects of air–sea gas exchange and vertical mixing. In contrast, the distribution of Ωarag largely mirrored the pH and was governed by air–sea gas exchange and vertical mixing, the effects of which on Ωarag were enhanced by temperature. Biological activity thrived in the KE zone to increase both pH and Ωarag, which further reinforced the latitudinal pattern of pH, but weakened that of Ωarag. These findings are based on direct in situ measurements of pH and improve our understanding of the spatiotemporal variability of OA metrics in the western North Pacific region.

Li C.-l., Wu Y., Chen K., Lin H., Chen L. & Qi D., 2023. Spatial symmetry and contrasting controls of surface pH and aragonite saturation state in the western North Pacific. Frontiers in Marine Science 10: 1197977. doi: 10.3389/fmars.2023.1197977. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Spatial symmetry and contrasting controls of surface pH and aragonite saturation state in the western North Pacific

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more