Astec Releases Inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) announced today the release of its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report. The report provides details of the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) journey.



“I am pleased to share our inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report,” said Jaco van der Merwe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Astec. “Guided by our Core Values – Safety, Devotion, Integrity, Respect, and Innovation – we strive to do what is right for our customers, employees, and the communities in which we operate. At Astec, our vision is to build industry-changing solutions that create life-changing opportunities. The 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report provides a foundation from which we can move forward with the goal of long-term sustainable growth.”

The Astec 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report is available HERE

About ASTEC

Astec, (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that includes our aggregate processing equipment.

