ReversingLabs Mentioned in Gartner Software Supply Chain Security Report for Identifying Malware and Malicious Code

ReversingLabs Provides Complex Binary Analysis to Detect Malware and More To Defend Against Software Supply Chain Attacks

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs , the trusted authority in software and file security, today announced it was mentioned in the new research report from Gartner®, “Mitigate Enterprise Software Supply Chain Security Risks,” for identification of Malware and Malicious Code.



“The lack of transparency and trust within the global software supply chain has emerged as a critical issue for organizations of all kinds,” according to the Gartner report. “Software supply chain attacks have seen triple-digit increases, but few organizations have taken steps to evaluate the risks of these complex attacks. This research provides three practices security and risk management leaders can use to detect and prevent attacks and protect their organizations.”

“Software represents the largest under addressed attack surface facing businesses today. The threats are not limited to third party code, but across all proprietary, commercial, and open source code,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-founder, ReversingLabs. “Whether you build software or manage vendor application security, the ReversingLabs Software Supply Chain Security platform is designed to identify critical malware, tampering, vulnerabilities, exposed secrets, and more.”

Gartner reported that it is increasingly common for software (both open source and commercial) to be exploited by attackers as an attack vector, but that traditional application security testing tools do not typically attempt to detect malicious code.

Automated analysis of code to detect malware should be considered. “Our Complex Binary Analysis lets organizations identify various malware, vulnerabilities, tampering, and more – all without the need for source code,” said Tomislav Peričin, Chief Software Architect and Co-founder, ReversingLabs. “This threat detection and risk classification comes from our Threat Repository containing over 35 billion pieces of malware, goodware, and attack intelligence – the world’s largest such collection. ReversingLabs is the only solution capable of handling large and complex software packages gigabytes in size, deconstructing and reporting on issues in minutes.”

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted authority in software and file security. We provide the modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, the ReversingLabs Titanium Platform® powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 35 billion files daily with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.

